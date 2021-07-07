Editorial: The University of Nebraska provides important help against drought

Here is just a sampling of how UNL-based institutions and specialists are working to help combat the drought challenge:

UNL is home to the National Drought Mitigation Center, which pulls together a wide-ranging set of data to produce our country’s most comprehensive drought maps. The drought conditions we noted above stem from the center’s current map. When the center was created in the 1990s, only a handful of U.S. states had drought plans. Now, some 46 states do, in many cases through collaboration with the center.

Drought-focused tools developed by the center include a newly released dashboard for ranchers, a Drought-Ready Communities initiative, guidance for urban planners developed in collaboration with the American Planning Association, and recommendations for a drought preparedness planning process. The “convergence of evidence” approach the center developed for drought analysis is now the globally accepted standard.

UNL specialists conduct drought-related workshops and provide other assistance across Nebraska. UNL ag-science experts work to develop and improve drought-resistant plant varieties.