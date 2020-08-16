Editorial: There is no place like the Big Ten for Nebraska

As painful as the wait is, we will have Husker football again one day.
When that happens, the University of Nebraska will still be a Big Ten school.
Both of these are good things.
The sports chattering class was in an uproar last week when Nebraska balked, from Coach Scott Frost to President Ted Carter, at the conference’s decision to scratch fall football because of the coronavirus. Those who saw Nebraska’s point lashed out at the Big Ten, including World-Herald sports writers. National commentators in turn showered scorn on Dear Old Nebraska U.
NU’s response opened the door to snobbish stereotypes that say Nebraska doesn’t belong with the Big Ten’s world-class research universities just because the plowboys once had a good football team. What the pundits on both sides said has a grain of truth: Nebraska and the Big Ten weren’t a natural fit 10 years ago. While many of the original 10 have proud sports histories, those schools are among the most highly regarded public universities in the nation, joined by upscale, private Northwestern.
(“That’s all right, that’s OK, we’re gonna be your boss someday,” Northwestern students chanted during their Mildcats’ epic 34-game football losing streak.)
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has the second-smallest enrollment in the conference and brings up the rear among Big Ten schools in US News and World Report rankings.
While in fact UNL affords a strong education and has produced Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winners, presidential Cabinet members and a guy who’s been called the best investor ever, among many more distinguished grads, it’s nothing but good for Nebraska to be associated academically with Big Ten schools.
As The World-Herald’s Rick Ruggles reported, the school has risen from 91st to 79th in research spending since joining the conference. It is part of the Big Ten Cancer Research Consortium and myriad other partnerships and leadership programs.
The Big Ten is unique among athletic conferences in the depth and breadth of its academic alliances, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green told The World Herald. Joining the conference changed faculty recruiting “overnight,” he said. It has significantly influenced graduate and undergraduate student populations and “upped our game” in a range of areas, from IT to engineering, to bolstering the already-strong business school.
“The Big Ten academic alliance is in every way linked in terms of sharing and learning,” Green said.
From the athletic alliance and TV contract, Nebraska gets a revenue share that tops $50 million a year — compared with the $9 million the university got from the Big 12. That money supports one of the nation’s healthiest athletic departments, which in turn contributes $27 million a year to academic programs.
This is a long game that outlasts the pandemic and its disruptions. A decade from now, the University of Nebraska will be an academically and financially stronger school for having been in the Big Ten for nearly 20 years at that point. By then, the Wolverines and Badgers, Hawkeyes and the rest should dearly wish the Huskers played sports in another conference.
