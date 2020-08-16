Editorial: There is no place like the Big Ten for Nebraska

As painful as the wait is, we will have Husker football again one day.

When that happens, the University of Nebraska will still be a Big Ten school.

Both of these are good things.

The sports chattering class was in an uproar last week when Nebraska balked, from Coach Scott Frost to President Ted Carter, at the conference’s decision to scratch fall football because of the coronavirus. Those who saw Nebraska’s point lashed out at the Big Ten, including World-Herald sports writers. National commentators in turn showered scorn on Dear Old Nebraska U.

NU’s response opened the door to snobbish stereotypes that say Nebraska doesn’t belong with the Big Ten’s world-class research universities just because the plowboys once had a good football team. What the pundits on both sides said has a grain of truth: Nebraska and the Big Ten weren’t a natural fit 10 years ago. While many of the original 10 have proud sports histories, those schools are among the most highly regarded public universities in the nation, joined by upscale, private Northwestern.

(“That’s all right, that’s OK, we’re gonna be your boss someday,” Northwestern students chanted during their Mildcats’ epic 34-game football losing streak.)