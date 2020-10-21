Editorial: These poachers deserve the heavy punishment they received

U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced Jacob Hueftle, co-owner and chief operator of the offending outfitting operation, to 30 months in federal prison and ordered him to pay $214,375 in restitution, jointly with his company, to Game and Parks.

In all, 30 people have pleaded guilty so far, with $570,453 in fines and restitution assessed and 53 years’ worth of hunting and fishing permits forfeited.

A Wisconsin man was among the most blatant offenders, and his fitting punishment included return of 13 wildlife trophy mounts; $95,000 in restitution and fines; and forfeiture of four scoped rifles, three suppressors, a compound bow and a crossbow.

Hueftle’s outfitting operation had access to about 200,000 acres in at least eight counties in western Nebraska.

Authorities must look to see if state and federal statutes need to be tightened, given that Hueftle had been convicted in 2012 of violating federal hunting law and sentenced to probation for five years.

Hunting is a long-standing part of Nebraska culture, and hunters have traditionally been among the state’s strongest advocates of habitat conservation. It’s good to see state and federal authorities crack down on poachers who so willfully abused the privilege of hunting in Nebraska. Such enforcement sends a needed message. It offers encouragement to responsible hunters and provides a needed warning to anyone seeking to cut corners when it comes to Nebraska law.

