Editorial: Think before you share that social media story

State Sen. Bruce Bostelman caused quite a stir when he stood on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature last week and lamented that schools were providing litter boxes for students who dress as dogs and cats.

Bostelman was shocked and outraged at the non-existent practice. In his televised floor speech, he demanded that school administrators, the Nebraska Department of Education and the State Board of Education explain what was going on.

“They meow and they bark and they interact with their teachers in this fashion,” Bostelman said during legislative debate. “And now schools are wanting to put litter boxes in the schools for these children to use. How is this sanitary?”

In fairness, a lot of people would rightly demand an explanation if schoolchildren truly were defecating in litter boxes.

But the responsible way to handle an outlandish claim you read on Facebook — especially when you’re an elected official — is not to run to a microphone and treat it as fact.

The correct approach is what Bostelman did in the hours after he made his comments. He said he checked into the claims with State Sen. Lynne Walz, a Democrat who leads the Legislature’s Education Committee, and confirmed there were no such incidents. According to a Washington Post story, they actually called a number of school districts to ask about the litter box fable.

There’s a lesson here — and not just for the conservative Republican from Brainard.

It’s easy to have a laugh at the senator’s expense, which plenty of people did. But maybe most of us have done something ill-advised that we’re quite grateful hasn’t been shared around the world.

In humility, maybe we’d even admit to having told friends about some outrageous viral story, or relayed juicy but questionable information we read somewhere — even though we had no idea whether it was true.

We hear something that reinforces our preconceived narrative about a politician or group of people, and our skepticism often goes right out the window. That alone is bad enough. But it’s worse when we become the spreaders of lies.

Bostelman apologized later that day for publicizing the false claims he read online, but added: “It was just something I felt that if this really was happening, we needed to address it and address it quickly.”

But wouldn’t it have been better to make a few calls first and learn the facts?

Our parents perhaps advised us that we should think before we speak. In the same way, we need to think before we blindly accept and distribute something we’ve read or heard, particularly when it comes to us via Facebook or other online sources.

No one should want to be taken in by falsehoods — whether they come in the form of parodies, honest misinterpretations or intentional disinformation.

Accepting unverified stories as real has a cost. For Bostelman, the price has been a dose of ridicule. But even if you don’t have to eat crow for what is said — or shared online — our collective ability to talk about important things is undermined.

It’s not good for our state and our country to slide into a morass of “alternative facts,” where fables and flat-out lies fuel outrage and conspiracy theories. That only divides us in opposing camps, where dueling partisans can’t even agree on what is real.

On balance, Nebraska lawmakers tend to be thoughtful and fact-based as they hammer out compromises and sort through competing interests. Last week, led by Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers, they made progress on a number of major bills dealing with the budget, taxes and federal pandemic spending.

The legislative process was far from a lovefest, and some were not happy with the outcomes. But it was grounded in reality, and that’s a far better way for Nebraska’s leaders to take care of business.