Editorial: This week provides an important opportunity to support Omaha-area nonprofits

Families strengthened, children supported, the homeless aided, the arts celebrated: Such is the important work that nonprofit groups pursue daily in the Omaha area. Our community benefits enormously through the activities of these organizations as they address social needs and boost civic vitality.

This week, the public can support local nonprofits during Do Good Week, the successor to the Omaha Gives event. Information at the Do Good Week webpage explains the various ways people can donate to Omaha-area nonprofits. The nonprofit group SHARE Omaha coordinates the event.

Each day this week features a different theme on how to contribute. The webpage lists more than 700 volunteer opportunities and more than 3,000 products people can buy to help nonprofits. Links enable donations to the nonprofits of one’s choice. Nearly 600 local organizations are participating.

Donations this week will support vital work for our area. It’s a fine time to contribute.

