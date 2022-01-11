Editorial: Threats toward Slama are reprehensible

Having called, no doubt fruitlessly, for the Nebraska Legislature to pass on having a big abortion debate this year, we also unequivocally condemn threats against State Sen. Julie Slama over her proposals to restrict abortion.

The reprehensible attacks sent to her represent the worst of today’s politics and society. People in public life, from school administrators and teachers to the president, face growing vitriol. Criticism comes with the territory. Threats like those sent to Slama, and recently to Westside school administrators, should not. They are dangerous.

Most threats are idle, but they can encourage others, perhaps even less stable than those who don’t intend to follow through, to act them out. It’s not a game.