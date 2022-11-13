 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WORLD-HERALD EDITORIAL

Editorial: To both voters and candidates, thanks for being part of Election 2022

  • 0
Stay informed digital promo

Sign up today and save! Go to

Omaha.com/subscribe

The United States has a record number of female governors. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

The results are in. Except for a few close races where still-uncounted ballots could sway the outcome, Election 2022 is over.

Thanks to the 675,000 or more Nebraskans who voted early or went to the polls on Election Day. Your participation in our democracy is essential, whether your preferred candidates won or lost.

Speaking of which, thanks also to the losing candidates. It surely must be disappointing for those who devoted many hours to knocking on doors, or asked friends for money to run their campaigns, only to have a majority of voters choose someone else.

But those who ran and lost were still part of giving voters a choice. After all, that’s kind of the point of having an election.

And thanks to the winners, too, for being willing to serve. Also, of course, congratulations. But after the election night cheering dies down, the reality is that the winners may have just signed up for two or four years of hard work, evening meetings, difficult choices and inevitable criticism — often without pay.

People are also reading…

While governors, members of Congress and some others are compensated with decent full-time salaries, that’s not true for some of last week’s winners. State senators, for example, are paid $12,000 a year. Other officeholders work for free.

So we respect those who were just elected, because now their work really begins.

At the state level, Gov.-elect Jim Pillen and the newly-elected and returning members of the Nebraska Legislature will have a lot to do. School finance, taxes, prison construction, abortion restrictions, voter ID provisions and more will be cued up for 2023 and beyond.

We’ll be hoping for the new governor and state senators to work together on solutions that work for all Nebraskans. Nebraska has a long history of finding pragmatic solutions that represent compromises, not just between Republicans and Democrats, but between other competing interests such as rural and urban concerns.

Moreover, while last week’s winners certainly will want to represent the views of the voting majority that put them in office, that’s not the only group they should think about. A state senator who won with 51% of the vote should remember that nearly half of the people who voted in the district wanted something different — and those constituents deserve to be heard and represented too.

Speaking of voting, Nebraskans spoke loudly in passing Initiative 432 by a 2-to-1 margin that they want photo ID requirements for voting. It’s certainly reasonable to want to ensure that only legal voters are casting ballots, although there’s no evidence that people have been sneaking into polling places to impersonate legal voters.

Arguably, Nebraska’s bigger voting problem is the hundreds of thousands of registered voters who skipped a chance to vote in the latest election. More participation, not less, should be the goal.

The Nebraska Legislature ought to keep that in mind as it sets the rules for implementing the constitutional amendment that passed last week. We urge lawmakers to find ways to protect the right to vote under the new rules. Even with the photo ID provisions, the state constitution still says “there shall be no hindrance or impediment to the right of a qualified voter to exercise the elective franchise.”

For the sake of an estimated 25,000 Nebraska registered voters who currently lack a driver’s license or state-issued alternate photo ID, the state must ensure that they can obtain a photo ID with minimal effort and no expense.

No one should be thwarted or deterred from voting by excessive bureaucracy or the logistics of obtaining photo IDs that they haven’t needed before now. For some people, having to make a special trip and wait in lines at the Department of Motor Vehicles to get an ID card could make it harder for them to vote.

And with many people choosing to vote by mail these days, the new voter ID rules that will apply to mail-in ballots need to be practical, convenient and easy-to-follow.

Our democracy depends on secure elections, and everyone should want that. But democracy also depends on everyone having an equal right to vote.

Last week, many Nebraskans did just that. Well done.

OWH Public Pulse October 2022

Public Pulse: Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.
Letters

Public Pulse: Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.

The Public Pulse: Pulse writers give their support on candidates and initiatives
Letters

The Public Pulse: Pulse writers give their support on candidates and initiatives

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers give reasons why they support various local candidates and initiatives.

The Public Pulse: Education is on the ballot
Letters

The Public Pulse: Education is on the ballot

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers through their support behind local school board and State Board of Education candidates.

The Public Pulse: Readers support local candidates; Voter ID costs
Letters

The Public Pulse: Readers support local candidates; Voter ID costs

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers submit their support for local candidates.

The Public Pulse: Ranked choice voting; 'Strict scrutiny' language; Thoughts on Bacon
Letters

The Public Pulse: Ranked choice voting; 'Strict scrutiny' language; Thoughts on Bacon

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says that Ranked Choice Voting is a more democratic system of voting.

The Public Pulse: Questions for Pillen; Voter ID ballot measure; Candidates support
Letters

The Public Pulse: Questions for Pillen; Voter ID ballot measure; Candidates support

  • Updated
  • 0

Jim Pillen must let the voters know where he stands on the issues, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Writers give their support to local candidates
Letters

The Public Pulse: Writers give their support to local candidates

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers give reasons why they support various local candidates.

The Public Pulse: Skip the name-calling; Meatless school lunches; Raikes support
Letters

The Public Pulse: Skip the name-calling; Meatless school lunches; Raikes support

  • Updated
  • 0

 Is it necessary to coin an offensive name for someone in order to run against them, Pulse writer asks.

The Public Pulse: Turning down debates; Public Measure 1; Respectful politics
Letters

The Public Pulse: Turning down debates; Public Measure 1; Respectful politics

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers say regardless of party, candidates should participate in debates.

The Public Pulse: Canceling student loan debt; Care for the most vulnerable; Voting system integrity?
Letters

The Public Pulse: Canceling student loan debt; Care for the most vulnerable; Voting system integrity?

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer is ashamed that Gov. Pete Ricketts decided to join other states suing over Biden's student loan initiative.

The Public Pulse: Economics 101; Platte River land sale; Cavanaugh support
Opinion

The Public Pulse: Economics 101; Platte River land sale; Cavanaugh support

  • Updated
  • 0

An increase in government spending is a must to reduce the telling effects of a recession, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: DeBoer advocates for schools; Macbeth at Duchesne; Reproductive freedom
Letters

The Public Pulse: DeBoer advocates for schools; Macbeth at Duchesne; Reproductive freedom

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer supports Wendy DeBoer for re-election to the State Senate. 

The Public Pulse: Incomplete job application; Fall flu season; Miss Patti's final bow
Opinion

The Public Pulse: Incomplete job application; Fall flu season; Miss Patti's final bow

  • Updated
  • 0

Mr. Pillen, please explain why you are not completing your application for the job as governor, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: The key is to vote; Lauritsen gets real results; FliPTHiS
Opinion

The Public Pulse: The key is to vote; Lauritsen gets real results; FliPTHiS

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says the nonviolent key to enacting change in our government is your vote.

The Public Pulse: Ballot wording; Neary support; Questioning party loyalty
Letters

The Public Pulse: Ballot wording; Neary support; Questioning party loyalty

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer is concerned with the wording of Initiative 432 on the November ballot.

The Public Pulse: Bacon's legacy; OPS transportation; "Silent Spring"
Opinion

The Public Pulse: Bacon's legacy; OPS transportation; "Silent Spring"

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer gives their thoughts on Congressman Don Bacon's campaign ads and experience.

The Public Pulse: Railroad safety; Return of the daily crossword; Missing Native American women
Opinion

The Public Pulse: Railroad safety; Return of the daily crossword; Missing Native American women

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says railroads are vital and the best way to stay safe is by strictly obeying crossing warnings and gates. 

The Public Pulse: Vargas supports working families; National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Opinion

The Public Pulse: Vargas supports working families; National Disability Employment Awareness Month

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says Tony Vargas' background gives him the knowledge and personal insight to worker struggles and values.

The Public Pulse: NDCS director Frakes retires; Facts and democracy; Tax cuts
Letters

The Public Pulse: NDCS director Frakes retires; Facts and democracy; Tax cuts

  • Updated
  • 0

As Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes prepares to retire, he expresses his appreciation and thanks NDCS staff for their hard work and commitment during the past eight years.

The Public Pulse: LD 31 In good hands with Kauth; Disagreement does not equate to hate; School board elections
Letters

The Public Pulse: LD 31 In good hands with Kauth; Disagreement does not equate to hate; School board elections

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha’s Legislative District 31 is in good hands with Sen. Kathleen Kauth, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Political attack ads; Mickey's the right hire; Cover crops
Letters

The Public Pulse: Political attack ads; Mickey's the right hire; Cover crops

  • Updated
  • 0

Negative campaign ads miss the mark, Pulse writers say.

The Public Pulse: More thought to immigration reform; Negative campaign ads; Disappointed in Kleine
Letters

The Public Pulse: More thought to immigration reform; Negative campaign ads; Disappointed in Kleine

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers say we need an orderly, thoughtful and caring approach to immigration reform.

The Public Pulse: Disguised poll tax?; Canceling student loan debt; On transportation
Letters

The Public Pulse: Disguised poll tax?; Canceling student loan debt; On transportation

  • Updated
  • 0

The state should be required to provide a free valid photo ID to any voter who doesn’t have one, a Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Wounded Knee land sale; Education board candidates; On Scott Frost
Letters

The Public Pulse: Wounded Knee land sale; Education board candidates; On Scott Frost

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer lauds sale of Wounded Knee site to Oglala and Cheyenne River tribes.

The Public Pulse: Democracy at stake; Take a deeper look; Bacon entitled to use rank
Letters

The Public Pulse: Democracy at stake; Take a deeper look; Bacon entitled to use rank

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers give their thoughts on Trump's political inquiries and legal issues related to his time in office.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert