Editorial: To both voters and candidates, thanks for being part of Election 2022

The results are in. Except for a few close races where still-uncounted ballots could sway the outcome, Election 2022 is over.

Thanks to the 675,000 or more Nebraskans who voted early or went to the polls on Election Day. Your participation in our democracy is essential, whether your preferred candidates won or lost.

Speaking of which, thanks also to the losing candidates. It surely must be disappointing for those who devoted many hours to knocking on doors, or asked friends for money to run their campaigns, only to have a majority of voters choose someone else.

But those who ran and lost were still part of giving voters a choice. After all, that’s kind of the point of having an election.

And thanks to the winners, too, for being willing to serve. Also, of course, congratulations. But after the election night cheering dies down, the reality is that the winners may have just signed up for two or four years of hard work, evening meetings, difficult choices and inevitable criticism — often without pay.

While governors, members of Congress and some others are compensated with decent full-time salaries, that’s not true for some of last week’s winners. State senators, for example, are paid $12,000 a year. Other officeholders work for free.

So we respect those who were just elected, because now their work really begins.

At the state level, Gov.-elect Jim Pillen and the newly-elected and returning members of the Nebraska Legislature will have a lot to do. School finance, taxes, prison construction, abortion restrictions, voter ID provisions and more will be cued up for 2023 and beyond.

We’ll be hoping for the new governor and state senators to work together on solutions that work for all Nebraskans. Nebraska has a long history of finding pragmatic solutions that represent compromises, not just between Republicans and Democrats, but between other competing interests such as rural and urban concerns.

Moreover, while last week’s winners certainly will want to represent the views of the voting majority that put them in office, that’s not the only group they should think about. A state senator who won with 51% of the vote should remember that nearly half of the people who voted in the district wanted something different — and those constituents deserve to be heard and represented too.

Speaking of voting, Nebraskans spoke loudly in passing Initiative 432 by a 2-to-1 margin that they want photo ID requirements for voting. It’s certainly reasonable to want to ensure that only legal voters are casting ballots, although there’s no evidence that people have been sneaking into polling places to impersonate legal voters.

Arguably, Nebraska’s bigger voting problem is the hundreds of thousands of registered voters who skipped a chance to vote in the latest election. More participation, not less, should be the goal.

The Nebraska Legislature ought to keep that in mind as it sets the rules for implementing the constitutional amendment that passed last week. We urge lawmakers to find ways to protect the right to vote under the new rules. Even with the photo ID provisions, the state constitution still says “there shall be no hindrance or impediment to the right of a qualified voter to exercise the elective franchise.”

For the sake of an estimated 25,000 Nebraska registered voters who currently lack a driver’s license or state-issued alternate photo ID, the state must ensure that they can obtain a photo ID with minimal effort and no expense.

No one should be thwarted or deterred from voting by excessive bureaucracy or the logistics of obtaining photo IDs that they haven’t needed before now. For some people, having to make a special trip and wait in lines at the Department of Motor Vehicles to get an ID card could make it harder for them to vote.

And with many people choosing to vote by mail these days, the new voter ID rules that will apply to mail-in ballots need to be practical, convenient and easy-to-follow.

Our democracy depends on secure elections, and everyone should want that. But democracy also depends on everyone having an equal right to vote.

Last week, many Nebraskans did just that. Well done.