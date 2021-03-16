Editorial: To rescue the teacher pension fund, OPS must be in it for the long haul

A decade ago, the pension fund for Omaha teachers tumbled into catastrophe. Disastrous investment decisions set off a deafening alarm as the system’s unfunded liabilities soared. From a manageable $138 million in 2008, they skyrocketed to more than $800 million.

A well-structured rescue plan would be needed if the fund is to provide anything close to what teachers in Omaha Public Schools need and expect for their future retirement. That multistep recovery effort continues to move forward, and that’s encouraging. But there should be no doubt that it’s going to be a long-haul effort.

The liability challenge is so enormous that moving the fund into stability will take years of sustained, focused work.

The numbers provide no other choice. Consider: Financial experts say that to be fiscally sound, pension programs should be 80% funded. The OPS fund currently is at 63%.

OPS is now providing an annual payment of around $25 million to boost the solvency. The payments are scheduled to gradually increase in coming years. Under the OPS strategy, all stakeholders will contribute: OPS, with its increased annual contributions; OPS retirees and employees, with lower cost-of-living adjustments; newly hired employees, with less generous pensions.