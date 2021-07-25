Editorial: To truly be public safety employees, cops and firefighters must be vaccinated

It was disheartening to learn that 41% of Omaha police officers have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 — and further discouraging to see that the police union chief is steeped in disinformation that justifies their decision.
Police officers’ self-declared role is to protect and serve society, but these unvaccinated officers risk endangering themselves and members of the public.
The Fire Department has done better than police, with 73% of firefighters vaccinated, but those numbers can still improve.
As much as we all dearly wish otherwise, the pandemic is not over.
It is the availability and acceptance of vaccines by a majority of Americans that has enabled society and the economy to reopen to the extent we enjoy this summer. With some exceptions, it is the often-ideological refusal of a minority that fosters a breeding ground for mutations of the virus and jeopardizes our progress.
While the general population cannot be coerced into being vaccinated, the city can and should do more to minimize the danger posed by our unvaccinated public safety employees.
The city has taken a good step in ending a policy that generally presumed first responders who contracted COVID had done so on the job, making them eligible for workers’ compensation. Now, workers’ comp won’t be approved for unvaccinated employees.
We urge the city to employ further carrots and sticks to increase the safety to the public of public safety employees — even if it doesn’t want to require vaccinations, which according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission would be within its power.
Among the headwinds society and the city face in increasing the vaccination rate is disinformation.
For example, some people, even members of Congress, argue that requiring a worker to disclose vaccination status is a violation of HIPAA, the Hospital Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. This is a common misconception. HIPAA bars health systems and insurers from disclosing information about patients, but does not apply to employment records (or other situations in which it is often incorrectly cited).
Omaha police union chief Tony Connor, himself hospitalized for several weeks last year with COVID, has argued vigorously on Twitter that “doctors are advising their patients that had the virus NOT to get the vaccine.”
Connor has retweeted non-practicing ophthalmologist Rand Paul, the junior senator from Kentucky, on that point, but we prefer to believe an actual expert. Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division, told The World-Herald that protection from the vaccine is “more uniform and more long-lasting” than antibodies that are generated after someone contracts the virus.
Rupp told reporter Alia Conley the coronavirus vaccine is like safety gear, such as a bulletproof vest.
“A sworn officer of the law has dedicated their life to public safety,” he said. “Why would you want to be a part of the chain of contagion that could be spreading the virus in the community?”
Excellent question.
We urge unvaccinated public safety employees to follow an eminent local doctor’s advice in fulfilling their mission to protect us all.