Editorial: Top-level public pensions are out of line; Omaha must rein them in

Omaha has made progress in recent years in remedying some of the most egregious flaws in its contracts for police and fire pensions. Spiking — boosting one’s final-year salary and pension by the last-minute cashing in of unused vacation, sick leave and comp time — is no more, for example, and good riddance. The pension system isn’t projected to reach the needed solvency level until the 2040s, and progress is needed in other areas, too, but the movement has been in the right direction.

The city’s recent announcement that Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer intends to retire within the next five years highlights a problem the city must address in future negotiations on executive-level pensions: Sensible limits are needed on those payments to put them more in line with the reality for private-sector workers.

Schmaderer will receive nearly $15,000 a month in pension benefits — for life. That means an annual payment exceeding $177,000. His current age: 49.

The chief will receive a higher retirement than longtime members of Congress, who max out at $139,000 a year.

No question, Schmaderer is a highly competent, dynamic leader. We’re not questioning the positive difference he has made as police chief since 2012. But this issue is far larger than any one individual, no matter how respected.