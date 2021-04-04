Editorial: Top-level public pensions are out of line; Omaha must rein them in

Omaha has made progress in recent years in remedying some of the most egregious flaws in its contracts for police and fire pensions. Spiking — boosting one’s final-year salary and pension by the last-minute cashing in of unused vacation, sick leave and comp time — is no more, for example, and good riddance. The pension system isn’t projected to reach the needed solvency level until the 2040s, and progress is needed in other areas, too, but the movement has been in the right direction.
The city’s recent announcement that Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer intends to retire within the next five years highlights a problem the city must address in future negotiations on executive-level pensions: Sensible limits are needed on those payments to put them more in line with the reality for private-sector workers.
Schmaderer will receive nearly $15,000 a month in pension benefits — for life. That means an annual payment exceeding $177,000. His current age: 49.
The chief will receive a higher retirement than longtime members of Congress, who max out at $139,000 a year.
No question, Schmaderer is a highly competent, dynamic leader. We’re not questioning the positive difference he has made as police chief since 2012. But this issue is far larger than any one individual, no matter how respected.
Omaha city government must get a handle on such high-dollar pensions if it’s to retain public confidence.
Decades ago, public employees made the case for generous pensions by citing the private sector’s widespread use of defined-benefit pension plans for employees. But it’s not the 1950s anymore. Few U.S. workers in the private sector now have such generous benefits. Yet in city after city, the general template providing defined-benefit pensions for public employees remains. And for top-level leaders, the pension windfalls are often tremendous.
Schmaderer’s $177,000 annual pension stands in contrast to individual median income in Omaha of $32,000. Justifying such generous lifetime public-sector pensions is unreasonable and concerning when so many Omaha taxpayers must make do on far less.
That’s especially the case when these public employees have the option to retire in middle age and get another public-sector job, for a second pension possibility.
Omaha Public Schools made adjustments in its contract negotiations, for example, after being stung years ago when then-Superintendent John Mackiel received an unexpected, but legal, $1 million payment before beginning to receive his annual pension of $200,000.
Without question, police officers — the same as Fire Department personnel — deserve respect for putting themselves in danger as part of their job. The point here isn’t to dismiss the service of public safety workers. These officers deserve a comfortable retirement.
The issue, though, is how much society can realistically afford. The pension issue continues to be a drag on Omaha’s bond rating, for example, although rating firms rightly acknowledge the city has made improvements over the past decade. This is hardly a matter unique to Omaha. In states such as California, Illinois and New York, complaint is regularly raised over the issue. “Is it fair for the average guy making $50,000 a year to pay for someone else’s $100,000 retirement benefit who starts a second career?” a financial expert in New York asked several years ago.
Residents in Seattle expressed surprise last year to learn that their retiring police chief would be getting an annual pension of about $134,000. In Dallas, the police pension system’s insolvency problem has been a high-profile issue for years. The Texas Supreme Court ruled in the city’s favor in 2019 when it took extraordinary measures to rein in immediate pension obligations.
In the next contract negotiation for executive-level positions, the Omaha city government must explore a range of options for reasonable constraints. Top-level pensions needn’t be pegged so strongly to the salary only in the final stage of the individual’s career, for example.
Such an approach would still show appropriate respect to the retiree — but needed respect, also, to Omaha taxpayers.
