Editorial: Trust provides the foundation for Omaha's library revamp

Omaha is moving toward a needed transformation of its city library system. This change can revamp library services for modern technological needs while retaining the familiar book-in-one’s-hand service many patrons expect.
This initiative can better allocate library assets across our growing city. It can reduce the gaping digital divide between financially stable households and low-income ones. And it can tie into Omaha’s critical workforce development needs by helping people develop new skills and embrace new opportunities.
It’s a landmark effort, but for Omaha to achieve success, the key ingredient won’t be bricks, books or philanthropic donations.
The key ingredient will be trust.
Right now, the trust level is well below what’s needed. Each side — government and civic leaders on one side, critics of the process on the other — has some valid points to offer.
If the two sides fail to find a degree of common ground, Omaha is in for protracted controversy. Such tumult would threaten to undermine public confidence in local government and philanthropy and inject confusion and mistrust into the library initiative — at the very time when Omaha has the chance, through strategic planning and unprecedented financial support, to lift its library system to important new heights.
The Library Board and Mayor Jean Stothert are right that our library system must embrace major change and innovation if it is going to meet Omaha’s long-term needs. Absolutely, libraries must continue to provide traditional services, but the 21st-century technological needs are great and some Omaha libraries fall far short of meeting that standard. Plus, the Do Space facility provides a great model of how libraries can provide computers and digital access to patrons who lack such up-to-date connections. It’s especially promising that Do Space shows how libraries can help patrons — of all ages — develop their computer skills and in many cases go far beyond, by developing skill in 3-D printing and other advanced applications.
We are a growing city — thank goodness — and as Omaha grows, it’s vital to site library facilities to meet the community needs across the full breadth of our population. A 2017 analysis analysis of the library system’s facilities, for example, said that if the library system is to meet the growing need, it must expand its space by 163,000 square feet by 2030 and 204,000 square feet by 2040.
It’s logical and practical, then, that library leaders are supporting the need for a main library that’s centrally located — a conclusion adopted years ago in the library board’s strategic planning. These leaders are correct, too, that the W. Dale Clark Library has a host of fundamental structural problems — including $2 million replacement of the two elevator shafts, as well as $500,000 for the building rewiring — that make renovation impractical. The 2017 analysis described the downtown library as “inefficient and underutilized.” And all that is on top of the antiquated, unappealing look of the building’s Soviet-style brutalist architecture.
But critics of the current initiative have legitimate points, too, and Omaha’s powers-that-be should heed them. Critics make a key point that the archival materials currently housed at the W. Dale Clark Library have immense community value and, if they’re to be moved, should be kept in a single location with properly trained staff to oversee them.
Critics are understandably unenthused about the planned interim site for the downtown library, at an empty existing facility at 1401 Jones St. The building isn’t near a bus line, has meager parking options and would require major renovation.
Indeed, library leaders must do a far better job explaining the strategy, including overall costs alternatives, in a clear, straightforward way. The leaders’ recent public commitment to transparency is an important, needed step. And the public sessions this year and library system webpage for soliciting public comment have been constructive.
Still, as matters stand now, Omaha powers that be are conveying the sense that they’ve started this train moving and Omahans must either hop on board or get out of the way. That’s not the way to build public trust.
And trust will be the vital foundation if this library transformation is to succeed. Now is the time for leaders and critics to reach out and listen to each other. Then let’s come together for the sake of Omaha’s future.