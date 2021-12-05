Editorial: Trust provides the foundation for Omaha's library revamp

The Library Board and Mayor Jean Stothert are right that our library system must embrace major change and innovation if it is going to meet Omaha’s long-term needs. Absolutely, libraries must continue to provide traditional services, but the 21st-century technological needs are great and some Omaha libraries fall far short of meeting that standard. Plus, the Do Space facility provides a great model of how libraries can provide computers and digital access to patrons who lack such up-to-date connections. It’s especially promising that Do Space shows how libraries can help patrons — of all ages — develop their computer skills and in many cases go far beyond, by developing skill in 3-D printing and other advanced applications.

We are a growing city — thank goodness — and as Omaha grows, it’s vital to site library facilities to meet the community needs across the full breadth of our population. A 2017 analysis analysis of the library system’s facilities, for example, said that if the library system is to meet the growing need, it must expand its space by 163,000 square feet by 2030 and 204,000 square feet by 2040.