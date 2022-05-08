Editorial: Tuesday is the Nebraska primary. Don't forget to vote.

Citizens of Nebraska, it’s time to vote.

The state’s primary election is Tuesday, May 10. Don’t miss this opportunity to help choose local and state officials whose decisions may well affect the taxes you pay, the laws that you’ll have to follow and the services that you will receive.

In many cases, you’ll just be narrowing the field of candidates down to the finalists who will compete in the November general election. In some cases, your vote on Tuesday will effectively choose the winner.

Either way, it’s important — for your own interests and for the larger community.

Besides voting for candidates, Omaha voters will decide whether the city can issue $260 million in general obligation bonds for street improvements and other capital projects. That includes $120 million to continue Omaha’s program of extra street work that voters authorized in 2020.

The $260 million, which is divided among six separate ballot questions, would not require property tax rate increases beyond what voters have already authorized in past votes. We’ve supported such bond issues in the past as a prudent way of maintaining and improving city streets, public facilities and other capital projects.

Don’t think your vote matters? Seemingly every year, there’s a race decided by a razor-thin margin. Two years ago, two candidates in a Douglas County Board primary were separated by three votes.

For this election, we’ve made endorsements in two high profile races.

In the Republican primary race for governor, we believe State Sen. Brett Lindstrom is the best candidate because of his experience with Nebraska issues, his track record of working to build consensus and his positive tone in the campaign.

In the Democratic primary race for the 2nd Congressional District, State Sen. Tony Vargas has demonstrated an ability to work with other lawmakers and has useful legislative experience. We believe he should advance from the primary to face incumbent Republican congressman Don Bacon in the general election.

But no matter who you support, you should exercise your right to vote.

If you already have your ballot, be sure to get it in on time. If you intend to vote Tuesday at the polls, make your plans to get there.

Vote.