Editorial: UNL connects its ag and natural resources programs with Nebraska producers

Charles E. Bessey, a key figure in the early history of the University of Nebraska, touted an important principle for NU. He championed the goal of “Science with practice.”

A renowned expert in botany and horticulture, Bessey pushed the university to take its pioneering research directly to the state’s farmers and ranchers. Those conversations, in turn, would enable producers to share their practical insights to inform NU. This partnership would create an ongoing process of collaboration, discovery and progress.

That positive connection between academicians and the public is, indeed, the heart of the land-grant university mission. In 1914, Congress promoted that goal by passing the Cooperative Extension Service, a collaboration between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and land-grant universities. But NU was ahead of the game: It had already established ag experiment stations overseen by “county agents,” in pursuit of Bessey’s vision.

In the present day, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has won high marks for carrying that mission forward. Recently released findings by WS World University Rankings placed UNL’s agricultural and natural resources programs 18th in the nation and 46th worldwide. The analysis considered academic peer review, student-faculty ratio and reputation of the employers of graduates, among other factors.