Editorial: UNL connects its ag and natural resources programs with Nebraska producers

Charles E. Bessey, a key figure in the early history of the University of Nebraska, touted an important principle for NU. He championed the goal of “Science with practice.”
A renowned expert in botany and horticulture, Bessey pushed the university to take its pioneering research directly to the state’s farmers and ranchers. Those conversations, in turn, would enable producers to share their practical insights to inform NU. This partnership would create an ongoing process of collaboration, discovery and progress.
That positive connection between academicians and the public is, indeed, the heart of the land-grant university mission. In 1914, Congress promoted that goal by passing the Cooperative Extension Service, a collaboration between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and land-grant universities. But NU was ahead of the game: It had already established ag experiment stations overseen by “county agents,” in pursuit of Bessey’s vision.
In the present day, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has won high marks for carrying that mission forward. Recently released findings by WS World University Rankings placed UNL’s agricultural and natural resources programs 18th in the nation and 46th worldwide. The analysis considered academic peer review, student-faculty ratio and reputation of the employers of graduates, among other factors.
Grants received this summer by UNL faculty provide good examples of how the university’s research has direct relevance for producers. The research topics include: Use of cover crops and biochar on erosion-prone and environmentally sensitive soils. (Biochar is produced by burning organic matter in a particular way to reduce contamination and safely store carbon.) Development of hybrid wheat varieties. And finding environmentally friendly ways of combating fall armyworm, a pest posing great threat to sorghum.
Nebraska Extension has been especially active this year to help producers in the wake of the COVID-19 threat. The Loeffel Meat Lab on UNL’s East Campus partnered with the Nebraska Pork Producers Association and several food banks to process hogs donated by farmers who were unable to find a processor to take their animals and didn’t want the meat to go to waste. The processed pork was then donated to Nebraska food banks.
Nebraska Extension worked with smaller meat processors on best practices and resources to provide employees with protection from the virus threat.
Extension and other UNL employees used a range of communications media to work remotely with producers for normal production workshops, research center field days and other on-farm research projects. UNL ag economists hosted weekly webinars on COVID-related topics, including estate planning.
Extension provided online resources for producers who sell at farmers’ markets.
These connections between NU and producers provide Nebraska agriculture with one of its greatest strengths. The task now is to build on the successes for even greater progress, carrying forward the mission Bessey set out generations ago.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!