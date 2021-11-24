Editorial: UNL racial equity plan does not threaten Nebraska; it makes us stronger

That is a telling comment. It suggests that Pillen wanted his resolution to bar any examination of racial equity.

And it points to two real problems surrounding this issue: A lack of understanding about CRT and an underlying assumption by its critics that we do not need deeper remedies for lingering bias.

But things are not just fine — it is not time to look away from America’s racial struggles — and it is proper for the university to take the lead in addressing that.

Conservatives, who have seized on education issues and CRT as a path to political victory, suggest that critical race theory is being infused in daily life, from the classroom to the basketball arena to the workplace. Apparently, one cannot utter “anti-racism” without being aligned with the most radical interpretations.

But if it is regarded as an academic theory that’s under discussion and study, CRT is much less radical and much more nuanced.