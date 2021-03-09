 Skip to main content
Editorial: USDA should renew the food box to help combat hunger
Editorial: USDA should renew the food box to help combat hunger

Des Moines Area Religious Council operations manager Joe Dolack, left, loads a Farmers to Families Food Box for Thomas Washington, of Des Moines, at a mobile food pantry stop.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

We live in a wealthy country, yet hunger weighs heavily on millions of Americans. Even before COVID began its terrible disruption of life, around 10% of U.S. households faced major challenges getting enough food. The virus has worsened the problem.

The Midlands are by no means immune to this worry. One of every four children in the 93-county area in Nebraska and western Iowa served by the Food Bank for the Heartland are food insecure, says Brian Barks, the organization’s president and CEO.

In the face of this hunger challenge, our society must use all available tools to help households in need. Over the past year, an additional tool — food boxes — has emerged in the fight against hunger, and the Biden administration would do well to continue it.

Since last spring, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has worked with food banks across the country to deliver some 136 million food boxes. The boxes initially contained only fresh produce, but later included meat, milk and fish.

The current authorization for the food box program ends in April, and USDA must decide whether to renew it. Anti-hunger organizations are advocating for the program to continue, vouching for its proven benefits and the ability of local organizations to handle the logistics.

The Biden administration should heed the call and renew the program. This is an initiative of demonstrated effectiveness, supported strongly at the local level. It is a worthy addition in America’s fight against hunger.

