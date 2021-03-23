Editorial: Vaccinations give us vital leverage to push back finally against COVID

Yet, polls indicate that a significant portion of Americans either are reluctant to receive the inoculation or refuse it outright. Nearly half of respondents in nationwide polling said they would refuse a shot if offered one immediately, either to wait and see or because they absolutely oppose getting vaccinated. About one-third of U.S. military personnel have declined vaccination.

Our country had disturbing instances in the 20th century of irresponsible medical abuses toward people of color, and that history fuels skepticism toward COVID inoculation among a considerable portion of Black and Hispanic adults now. The more that leaders in minority communities can help people understand the benefits from vaccination, the greater the chances for progress against COVID. It’s vital, too, that public health departments have effective outreach to minority communities.

Yet another obstacle is that COVID vaccination is now one more part of life, along with mask wearing, to become politicized. It was encouraging that former president Donald Trump offered constructive public statements recently, when he urged Americans to get a shot against COVID. Vaccination, he said, is “safe” and “something that works.” Adm. Brett Giroir, who served as the Trump administration’s coronavirus testing czar, has offered similar assurances.