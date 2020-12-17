Editorial: Vaccines' arrival is heartening, but much work lies ahead for the Midlands

The vaccines are beginning to arrive in Nebraska and Iowa. It’s immensely heartening after these long months of uncertainty and pain. We will now have a powerful tool against COVID, but achieving significant progress will take time. The task now — for health care staff and for Midlanders as a whole — is to absolutely maximize our ability to combat the virus.
It will be a multifaceted effort, with responsibilities all around.
States will need well-organized coordination to distribute vaccines efficiently to communities. Sound prioritization is key in delivering vaccinations, with front-line health care providers among the first to receive the shots. Public education outreach is needed to help Midlanders understand the importance of getting vaccinated. As the vaccines become more widely available in coming months, Midlanders must be receptive to rolling up their sleeve and helping create the herd immunity that ensures community protection against the virus. And all the while, Midlanders will need to maintain the familiar protective habits including mask wearing, social distancing and regular hand washing.
At this early stage, the situation is generally encouraging. In Nebraska, the first week’s supply of 15,600 doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech has begun to arrive, with vaccinations under way for medical staff. Nebraska’s distribution plans for the vaccines appear to be proceeding well. Hospitals are coordinating so that doses, transported in ultra-cold storage, are distributed across the state. As more doses come in, a broader range of Nebraskans, such as staff and residents in long-term care facilities, will need to receive the shots. Advocates have made legitimate calls for Nebraskans with disabilities to be fairly included in vaccinations.
Nebraska officials are right to consider the Moderna vaccine if it becomes readily available. Moderna doses don’t need to be kept as cold as the Pfizer version, so the Moderna vaccine can be stored in smaller quantities and is regarded as a good option for efficient distribution in rural areas. If it receives federal approval, Moderna says it’s aiming to release 6 million doses in short order.
Nebraska has been on a roller-coaster of late in terms of the virus outbreak. October and November brought a troubling surge in new cases, hospitalizations and record deaths. In the last three weeks, cases are down 37% and hospitalizations are down 30%, though deaths remain near their highest levels.
That doesn’t mean Nebraskans can relax. Even with vaccines now arriving, we must maintain the familiar protective measures such as mask wearing and social distancing. Municipalities should be mindful to maintain sound health requirements. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green this week described sound practices adopted at UNL, including mandatory rapid-result testing needed to enable students can safely return to dorms and in-person instruction.
And if the state is to reach the crucial 70% vaccination rate needed to provide herd immunity, Nebraskans must be willing in coming months to get the all-important two-shot doses.
A glimmer of light has begun to appear at the far-distant end of the tunnel. If Nebraska is to finally reach the destination, we all must continue responsible habits.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!