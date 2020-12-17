Editorial: Vaccines' arrival is heartening, but much work lies ahead for the Midlands

The vaccines are beginning to arrive in Nebraska and Iowa. It’s immensely heartening after these long months of uncertainty and pain. We will now have a powerful tool against COVID, but achieving significant progress will take time. The task now — for health care staff and for Midlanders as a whole — is to absolutely maximize our ability to combat the virus.

It will be a multifaceted effort, with responsibilities all around.

States will need well-organized coordination to distribute vaccines efficiently to communities. Sound prioritization is key in delivering vaccinations, with front-line health care providers among the first to receive the shots. Public education outreach is needed to help Midlanders understand the importance of getting vaccinated. As the vaccines become more widely available in coming months, Midlanders must be receptive to rolling up their sleeve and helping create the herd immunity that ensures community protection against the virus. And all the while, Midlanders will need to maintain the familiar protective habits including mask wearing, social distancing and regular hand washing.