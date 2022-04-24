Editorial: Vargas is best choice to be Democratic nominee in Nebraska's 2nd District

Congress has an anger management problem. Partisan divisions, political posturing and childish behavior that is far below the maturity level of most elementary school students, is evidence of the sad and destructive path chosen by so many on both sides of the aisle.

As we head into the May 10 primary, we think it’s vitally important to look for congressional candidates who can choose a different path — a less strident, more productive one. We favor candidates who can work with other lawmakers, even across party lines. We see value in a proven ability to cut through partisan gridlock and find ways to move our state and country forward.

Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District is purple. It covers all of Douglas County, Saunders County and western Sarpy County. It has a diverse population: urban and rural, made up of different races, genders, cultures and economic classes. Whoever is elected to represent this district in Washington needs to be a voice for each of those residents, not just the ones who share the same party affiliation.

For these reasons, the Omaha World-Herald Editorial Board endorses Tony Vargas as the Democratic nominee for the 2nd District race.

Vargas, 37, has spent almost a decade in elected office in Nebraska. He was appointed to the Omaha Public Schools board in 2013 and then was elected to the Legislature to represent District 7, which covers southeast and downtown Omaha, in 2016. He was reelected in 2020 with more than 75% of the vote. During his time in the Legislature, Vargas said he has passed more than 55 bills. He has also been a member of the budget-crafting Appropriations Committee. He is one of the youngest members of the committee and the only person of color currently on the committee.

Vargas is quick to point out that he has often reached across party lines and worked with Republican lawmakers to pass legislation that benefits Nebraskans, including payday lending reform and regulations that make expansion easier for small businesses. He fondly talks about spending time at District 30 Republican Sen. Myron Dorn’s farm; Vargas credited Dorn with helping pass legislation that helps first-generation college graduates like himself.

He supports the Second Amendment — a largely conservative stance — but also supports reasonable gun control that focuses on universal background checks. He has supported school choice, yet sided with public school advocates by introducing Legislative Bill 960, intended to help address the teacher shortage by removing the basic skill and content test requirements for entry-level teachers.

“Bipartisanship still exists,” he told our editorial board, while also noting that true bipartisanship requires more than merely cosponsoring a bill. He said he’s concerned about how inflation is affecting Nebraskans, and acknowledged that the costs of child care, groceries and gas and hitting working families harder than they ever have. He said lawmakers need to focus on the policies they are acting on, not on which party to take credit or place blame.

We are, for the most part, impressed by his fellow Democrat and primary opponent Alisha Shelton. She is earnest and has drive and determination when it comes to public service. We are confident she will eventually find herself serving in elected office.

But more experience is needed in Washington at this critical time. Of the two Democratic candidates, we feel Vargas’ time in public service and in the Legislature makes him the better candidate to challenge Republican incumbent Don Bacon on the general election ballot in November.