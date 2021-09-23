Editorial: Vision, philanthropy combine to move Creighton forward

It’s an encouraging era for Creighton University. Creighton is undertaking major strategic projects supported by robust philanthropic commitments — so robust that the $143.6 million this past fiscal year set a record by a wide margin.
These projects are boosting academic opportunity, enriching the campus experience for students and strengthening the university’s outreach both in Omaha and globally. Here are some examples of projects that are receiving major support:
Creighton’s School of Medicine is taking an ambitious step forward with the planned $75 million CL Werner Center for Health Sciences Education. The facility, on the west side of campus, will provide the anchoring facility for the range of Creighton’s health science programs. The Arrupe Global Scholars and Partnerships Program builds on the vision by the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, the university’s president, to expand Creighton’s global outreach. That effort, in line with longtime Creighton tradition, includes work to improve the health and well-being of the global poor.
Creighton has buttressed its health sciences campus in Phoenix with the opening of the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Health Sciences Building. Renovations to the Mike & Josie Harper Center will help the university meet the needs of the Heider College of Business. And donations enabled the transformation of the 24th Street corridor, slowing traffic and making for easier accessibility to campus.
Strategic vision by the university’s leaders and faculty, sustained by ample philanthropic support, are providing a positive path forward for Creighton, to the benefit of students and Omaha as a whole.