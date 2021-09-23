Editorial: Vision, philanthropy combine to move Creighton forward

These projects are boosting academic opportunity, enriching the campus experience for students and strengthening the university’s outreach both in Omaha and globally. Here are some examples of projects that are receiving major support:

Creighton’s School of Medicine is taking an ambitious step forward with the planned $75 million CL Werner Center for Health Sciences Education. The facility, on the west side of campus, will provide the anchoring facility for the range of Creighton’s health science programs. The Arrupe Global Scholars and Partnerships Program builds on the vision by the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, the university’s president, to expand Creighton’s global outreach. That effort, in line with longtime Creighton tradition, includes work to improve the health and well-being of the global poor.