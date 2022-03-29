Editorial: Visionary chamber plan for Omaha may lead to stronger urban core

Sunday’s World-Herald highlighted the ambitious vision that the Greater Omaha Chamber has for Omaha’s urban core.

Reporters Henry J. Cordes and Jessica Wade revealed an impressive set of proposals for what Omaha’s business leaders want to see downtown and in adjacent areas 20 years from now. For example:

Landscaped public spaces right over several roads and highways, adding green space and connecting growing areas that are separated now by pavement.

No more elevated Interstate 480 on the north edge of the downtown area. That east-west leg of I-480 would be replaced by a surface street that allows development on land that can only be used for parking lots now.

A housing development with restaurants and shops on what is now a public golf course in Council Bluffs, connected to downtown Omaha by a streetcar line spanning the Missouri River — and stretching east to the heart of the Bluffs.

And so much more — new office buildings, apartments, expanded rapid bus service to North and South Omaha, a pedestrian bridge as part of the streetcar bridge over the Missouri. All told, the plan calls for adding 30,000 jobs and 30,000 people in the urban core, which the plan says is bounded by 48th, Cuming and Leavenworth Streets in Omaha and 35th Street in western Council Bluffs.

The plan has been in the works for years, and it’s intended to address a number of issues that could pose problems for Omaha both now and into the future.

First, Omaha is at risk of being landlocked, something that has led to population declines and weaker tax bases in central cities elsewhere. For generations, Omaha has avoided that fate by continuing to grow through annexation of suburban developments and even entire small towns, such as Millard and Elkhorn. But while state annexation law remains on the books, Omaha is running out of land that it can reasonably annex. Omaha isn’t allowed to grow south into Sarpy County, for example.

Second, tech-savvy younger people — and thus the businesses that want to hire them — are strongly interested in having a vibrant urban lifestyle. If Omaha can’t deliver a healthy urban core as a place to live and work, business leaders fear the city will be left behind as potential employees find jobs in trendier places.

The chamber plan suggests a way for Omaha to keep those workers and continue to grow by strengthening the urban core. That means a denser population and more jobs by making better use of the land in and around downtown.

“In short, Omaha will need to begin to grow up instead of out,” the report says.

Is this a realistic plan? Well, two of the big-ticket items are the Mutual of Omaha skyscraper in the downtown library block and a streetcar system — both already announced this year. Other elements are more speculative, although Council Bluffs leaders indicate they’re on board with the proposed redevelopment of their city’s Dodge Park golf course and the related streetcar line. And some ideas, such as converting I-480 to a street or building the park-like “lid” over another part of I-480, are far from having enough support and money.

Lots of questions remain about whether these are the right projects. Whether the private sector can create enough jobs to fill the office buildings that the plan hopes to see constructed. Whether local and state governments can — or should — make the infrastructure and transportation improvements that the proposal outlines.

But the chamber’s plan is an important contribution to the city’s future. It’s a good thing to dream big, to establish a conceptual framework for the goal you want to reach. The details may go in a different direction, but there’s nothing wrong with imagining the possibilities.

The 1970s dream in Omaha of a “Marina City” on a cove next to the Missouri River never materialized, but the idea spurred a “return to the river” that brought Omahans 72 acres of downtown parks and ultimately led to things like the CHI Health Center and the new science museum under construction on the riverfront.

We hope this plan sets the stage for an even stronger urban core for Omaha.