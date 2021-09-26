Editorial: Walter Scott Jr. left a colossal philanthropic legacy as a 'quiet giant'

When a person is blessed with great talent and good fortune, they face important questions: In the wake of my success, what can I do that will have wider meaning? What choices can I make to make a real difference?

Walter Scott Jr. was blessed with such talent and good fortune, and he pondered precisely those questions. The choices he made have brought wide-ranging benefits to our community and state. Scott, the former chairman and chief executive of Peter Kiewit Sons’ Inc. of Omaha, died Saturday at age 90, respected as one of the most influential Omaha philanthropists and civic figures of modern times.

Scott made use of his tremendous talent and success by supporting philanthropy on an extraordinary scale and range. A complete list of institutions, civic projects and causes aided by his donations and leadership would encompass a mind-boggling length. Consider just a few examples.