Editorial: Walter Scott's legacy is measured in dollars but also in his civic leadership

Walter Scott’s legacy in service to Omaha isn’t measured in dollars alone. His personal donations over the decades have been extraordinary, true. But his civic achievement rests just as much on his working with others to help create a vibrant and forward-looking philanthropic culture that seems sure to extend far into our city’s future.

Scott has done this, impressively, without putting himself in the foreground. “A quiet giant,” Barron’s business magazine aptly termed him in a 1990s profile of Scott and Omaha philanthropy.

Scott’s life has taken a striking path over the decades. He has gone from a water boy on Kiewit Corp. construction projects in his youth, to a Kiewit engineer in the ’50s, to the company’s chairman, president and CEO, to preeminent Omaha philanthropist.

The list of local institutions and projects that have benefited from Scott’s civic leadership is long. Heritage Services, the philanthropic entity headed by Scott until his recent retirement from the post, began more than three decades ago as a collaboration to support the Joslyn Art Museum and the Western Heritage Museum, now the Durham Museum.