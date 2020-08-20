Editorial: Walter Scott's legacy is measured in dollars but also in his civic leadership

Walter Scott’s legacy in service to Omaha isn’t measured in dollars alone. His personal donations over the decades have been extraordinary, true. But his civic achievement rests just as much on his working with others to help create a vibrant and forward-looking philanthropic culture that seems sure to extend far into our city’s future.
Scott has done this, impressively, without putting himself in the foreground. “A quiet giant,” Barron’s business magazine aptly termed him in a 1990s profile of Scott and Omaha philanthropy.
Scott’s life has taken a striking path over the decades. He has gone from a water boy on Kiewit Corp. construction projects in his youth, to a Kiewit engineer in the ’50s, to the company’s chairman, president and CEO, to preeminent Omaha philanthropist.
The list of local institutions and projects that have benefited from Scott’s civic leadership is long. Heritage Services, the philanthropic entity headed by Scott until his recent retirement from the post, began more than three decades ago as a collaboration to support the Joslyn Art Museum and the Western Heritage Museum, now the Durham Museum.
After that success, Heritage Services continued, looking to support strategic projects of major long-term importance for Omaha. The city’s successful convention center/arena, now known as the CHI Health Center, materialized at the start of this century in large part because Scott and other Heritage Services figures pushed strongly for it and pledged $75 million that proved vital for the financing. Similarly, Heritage Services’ charitable support enabled creation of TD Ameritrade Park and so helped Omaha secure a long-term contract with the NCAA. In subsequent years, those facilities have proved to be invaluable marketing tools for Omaha, as our city has hosted the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, NCAA basketball tournament and has retained the College World Series.
True to its origins, Heritage Services has continued to support Omaha’s arts community, with $108 million to renovate the Orpheum and build the Holland Performing Arts Center. In all, Heritage over three decades has pumped more than $700 million in private dollars into some $1.2 billion of civic projects.
In addition, the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has benefited enormously over the years from Scott’s enthusiastic support. He has devoted great energy to strengthening engineering education at the University of Nebraska.
His civic focus will now continue through the Walter Scott Family Foundation.
As local philanthropists carry forward the Heritage mission, they can draw enduring inspiration from Scott. He has set a sterling example of civic dedication and vision.
