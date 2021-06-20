Editorial: We are one Nebraska; let's strive to respect both urban and rural needs

Nebraska has an abiding obligation to make sure its state government respects rural interests as well as urban ones. It’s a key challenge that’s risen to the forefront of late because redistricting this fall is certain to move one — and perhaps two — seats in the State Legislature from the west to the east.
Fundamental population trends dictate such change. Districts must be of roughly equal size (about 37,000 residents per district under current rules), and growth in the Omaha/Sarpy/Lincoln areas has been significant, in contrast to declines in much of western Nebraska. Redistricting from a decade ago provides an illustration: Sarpy — Nebraska’s fastest-growing county — gained an additional state legislative seat, District 49, which was moved from the Panhandle.
That said, rural residents are justified to call on Nebraska state government to understand their needs and give them proper weight. We are one state, and our residents and leaders must strive to understand Nebraska’s diverse range of interests and reach sensible accommodations. Our state government must be neither strictly urban-focused nor narrowly rural-oriented. Nebraska needs sensible balance.
This is a longstanding theme for our newspaper. We underlined this message a decade ago after lawmakers completed the state’s redistricting process: “Regardless of the shifts in population and political boundaries, responsible policy-making in Nebraska will require a sensible balancing of urban and rural interests.”
Some western Nebraska residents and Republican partisans are calling for the restoration of a two-house State Legislature, saying it would offer greater opportunity to defend rural interests. It’s fully legitimate to debate the pros and cons of the Nebraska’s unique Legislature. We find, on balance, that it offers considerable pluses, including transparency and enabling lawmakers, regardless of party, to contribute significantly according to their talents and dedication.
Proponents are clearly mistaken, though, if they argue that a two-chamber Legislature would significantly shift the urban-rural balance at the State Capitol in a way beneficial to rural interests. The U.S. Supreme Court has rightly ruled, beginning in the 1960s, that districts must reflect the one-person-one-vote principle, meaning each vote is roughly of equal weight. That means state legislative districts — whether House or Senate — must have about the same number of residents.
So, if the share of a state’s population is increasing in urban areas while that of rural areas is decreasing, the representation in both legislative houses will reflect that. There is no getting around that fact.
It’s ironic that complaints about excessive urban — meaning liberal — influence at the State Capitol are being voiced at the very time Democratic state senators in Omaha are wondering if the Republican majority on the Legislature’s Redistricting Committee will redraw their districts to undercut their reelection chances. Plus, term limits are set to push out about half a dozen swing-vote Republican state senators next year, with reasonable prospects that some of them will be succeeded by staunch conservatives.
In other words, even with urban areas picking up one or two seats through redistricting, you’d lose the bet if you wager that Nebraska state government is about to shift to the far left.
The wise course for Nebraska is for a positive politics that respects all interests and strives to accommodate them. Nebraska is a complex mosaic — of metropolitan areas, many dozens of small- and medium-sized communities, and huge stretches of farm and ranch country. Sound governance requires an appreciation for that diversity.
Responsible-minded candidates for governor and Legislature next year should demonstrate dedication to respect Nebraska’s widely varying needs. Voters, urban and rural, will be watching.