Editorial: We can learn positives, negatives from Omaha's racial past

We mustn’t ignore the injustices, past and present, in American society. At the same time, we can take inspiration for future progress by appreciating past figures who stood up for what’s right. Omaha provides examples on both those scores.

A recent commemorative event in Omaha remembered a disturbing event in our city’s past — the lynching of George Smith by a white mob in 1891. In that rampage, a crowd of about 10,000 people stormed the Douglas County Courthouse and brutally attacked Smith, who was awaiting trial after being accused of sexually assaulting a white child despite scant evidence. The mob hanged Smith’s body from a streetcar wire at 17th and Harney Streets. Such terrible assaults were frequent in parts of the South during the Jim Crow era, but such incidents also took place in the Midwest and West.

In a recent gathering in downtown Omaha, people listened to speakers read a historian’s account of the 1891 lynching, then the group placed dirt from the courthouse grounds in jars to be displayed along with Smith’s story in Omaha and at a national memorial to lynching victims in Montgomery, Alabama.