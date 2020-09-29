Editorial: We can support police even as we press for racial justice

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the reduction in use of firearms is tied to increased use of Tasers. “If you take away less-lethal options, the officers will have to go to their firearms more, and as an agency, we’re trying to minimize that,” Schmaderer told Conley.

Meanwhile, the activist cry to “defund the police” after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd in May is giving way to reality. The Minneapolis City Council, which voted to “end policing as we know it,” is backing away. The absolutist term has proved to be a political albatross as violent protests around the country this summer have chilled initial interest for the concept.

We believe that it’s possible to both support police in their extraordinarily difficult job and to sustain broad-based support that emerged in June for real progress toward racial justice.