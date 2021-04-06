Editorial: We don't need a Martian Invasion Readiness Act — or voter ID

Let’s take voting seriously and not write into the Nebraska Constitution that the secretary of state will travel to Hemingford to take voter ID pictures. We have safeguards in place. To register to vote in Nebraska, a person must prove eligibility, which is reviewed before a name is added to the rolls. Signatures are on file to be checked, and ballots can be challenged.

Mail-in voting, heavily used during the pandemic and the driver of the record turnout we all should want, is particularly under attack by Republicans — without evidence of fraud. As we have said before, five states have long conducted their elections almost entirely by mail with no more indication of fraud than anywhere else.

The supposed reason for this rush of voter restrictions is rooted in the lie that massive fraud deprived Donald Trump of a second presidential term. Some — and importantly, not all — Republicans say that many Americans believe the lie, so we must restrict mail-in voting and make other changes.

People believe a lot of things that aren’t true, and we don’t change laws to address fantasies.