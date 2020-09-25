Editorial: We need to know more about the Gardner-Scurlock investigation

The public needs and deserves the fullest possible accounting of what happened May 30 between Jake Gardner and James Scurlock. Nebraska law creates an obstacle, but special prosecutor Fred Franklin and the Omaha police can step up.
The fault line continues to widen between those who believe that Gardner defended himself by shooting and killing a marauding attacker amid protesting and vandalism and those who believe Gardner was a racist predator. We are among those who believe that the truth is more complex — which is almost always the case in human events.
As much information and transparency as possible is critical to building whatever slim bridge is possible toward civic understanding of this tragedy. It’s also important to create a reasonably complete record in light of sudden national attention and politicization of the incident.
This much we know: As a second night of Omaha protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis moved downtown and turned to vandalism in the Old Market, Scurlock and a friend started breaking things. They smashed windows and computers at RDG Planning & Design, about half a block from Gardner’s bars, The Hive and Gatsby. Scurlock’s friend told The World-Herald’s Todd Cooper that they dropped a traffic cone onto a police car from a parking garage on Harney Street. Surveillance images show them holding or hurling objects and facing Gardner’s bars.
Meanwhile, Gardner, his father and others waited inside The Hive, armed and prepared to “light up” — special prosecutor Franklin’s words — any looter who might break in.
The bar’s windows were smashed, ultimately leading to the confrontation on Harney widely seen on video that ended with Scurlock’s death.
There remains much that we don’t know. We had hoped that this would be sorted out by the grand jury process, either in the full report that was promised if Gardner was not indicted or, because he was indicted, in his criminal trial.
Just last week, we wrote, “Gardner, of course, is presumed innocent, but the community is now assured of the fullest possible evaluation to determine whether and how he might be held accountable.”
Then Jake Gardner died by his own hand in Oregon.
Now the evidence is sealed under Nebraska law governing grand juries.
The law provides for release of grand jury proceedings and a transcript of testimony only in the case of a person’s death while in custody. Scurlock was not in custody.
Franklin provided some narration Wednesday that he said was from the police investigation. His comments, unfortunately, were scattershot and did more to cast doubt on the indictment than add clarity. His needless reference to a tweet from President Donald Trump the day before the shooting was exactly the wrong thing the community needed.
So we call on him to provide a written report on the grand jury’s findings, carefully organizing his comments from two press conferences and filling gaps to create a permanent record.
And we call on the Omaha police to release the results of their investigation, which guided the grand jury. These findings are needed, and this transparency is needed, to provide what clarity remains possible to help us move ahead in the quest for greater equality.
