Editorial: We need to know more about the Gardner-Scurlock investigation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The public needs and deserves the fullest possible accounting of what happened May 30 between Jake Gardner and James Scurlock. Nebraska law creates an obstacle, but special prosecutor Fred Franklin and the Omaha police can step up.

The fault line continues to widen between those who believe that Gardner defended himself by shooting and killing a marauding attacker amid protesting and vandalism and those who believe Gardner was a racist predator. We are among those who believe that the truth is more complex — which is almost always the case in human events.

As much information and transparency as possible is critical to building whatever slim bridge is possible toward civic understanding of this tragedy. It’s also important to create a reasonably complete record in light of sudden national attention and politicization of the incident.