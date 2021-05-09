Editorial: We recap our endorsements in the Omaha city elections

Our city has impressive strengths, but it also faces major challenges. Omahans have important decisions to make in the May 11 contests for mayor and City Council. Here are our endorsements:
Mayor, Jean Stothert.
District 1, Pete Festersen.
District 2, Ben Gray.
District 3, Cammy Watkins.
District 4, Vinny Palermo.
District 5, Patrick Leahy.
District 6, Brinker Harding.
District 7, Sara Kohen.
Let’s have a strong turnout for this general election. The greater the voter participation, the better for Omaha. Whatever your choices, make your voice heard on Tuesday.
