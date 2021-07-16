Editorial: We welcome Trev Alberts' hiring with realistic expectations

Here we are at another moment of Husker hope, with a figure from Nebraska football’s best years ascending to a top position in University of Nebraska athletics.

In this case, Trev Alberts, a Husker Blackshirt in the early ’90s who until Wednesday was the University of Nebraska at Omaha athletic director, is the new A.D. at NU’s flagship in Lincoln.

It is heartening to again have an athletic director who so thoroughly understands what it means to be a Husker and what the Huskers, in all sports, mean to Nebraskans.

But we must temper our hopes.

The Trev Alberts of 1993 won’t be on the field chasing down the Justin Fields of 2020 — a new athletic director won’t magically bring back the glory days. Tom Osborne couldn’t do it in the A.D. role. Scott Frost hasn’t done it as football coach.

But if we ground our expectations in reality, we can assess the hire for its potential to elevate Husker sports over time and Alberts’ ability to run a sound ship and execute a clear vision. Vision and execution are the foundations of greatness.