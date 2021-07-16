Editorial: We welcome Trev Alberts' hiring with realistic expectations

Here we are at another moment of Husker hope, with a figure from Nebraska football’s best years ascending to a top position in University of Nebraska athletics.
In this case, Trev Alberts, a Husker Blackshirt in the early ’90s who until Wednesday was the University of Nebraska at Omaha athletic director, is the new A.D. at NU’s flagship in Lincoln.
It is heartening to again have an athletic director who so thoroughly understands what it means to be a Husker and what the Huskers, in all sports, mean to Nebraskans.
But we must temper our hopes.
The Trev Alberts of 1993 won’t be on the field chasing down the Justin Fields of 2020 — a new athletic director won’t magically bring back the glory days. Tom Osborne couldn’t do it in the A.D. role. Scott Frost hasn’t done it as football coach.
But if we ground our expectations in reality, we can assess the hire for its potential to elevate Husker sports over time and Alberts’ ability to run a sound ship and execute a clear vision. Vision and execution are the foundations of greatness.
His 12 years leading UNO’s athletic department show a willingness to make tough decisions, when he cut football and wrestling, in service of a vision. Alberts’ was to take UNO to Division I, where it has seen great success in hockey, improvement in other sports and strong facility upgrades. That speaks well to Alberts’ ability to execute a plan and develop several sports and the overall health of a department.
As administrator of UNL’s Athletic Department, which grossed more than $130 million in annual revenue pre-pandemic, Alberts must ensure a smart and tight operation off the fields and courts.
It’s a new era in college sports, with student-athletes newly able to earn money from endorsements, appearances and products, and major college athletic departments will need to adapt in ways that can’t yet be fully known.
As he did at UNO, Alberts certainly will need to make difficult and sometimes-unpopular decisions. Leaders must do that — institutions cannot be preserved in amber as the world around them changes.
Is he up to it?
World-Herald sportswriter Dirk Chatelain, who has watched Alberts’ career, offered this assessment: “He’s extraordinarily bright and he’s gained enough world experience — good and bad — to recognize what matters and what doesn’t. ... The lights of Memorial Stadium won’t be too bright.”
An emotional Alberts said this: “I love this place. Everything I have today is a result of the opportunity to be a student at the University of Nebraska.”
At the same time, he offers only realistic expectations.
Success “has to be earned. I think (with) that perspective, we’ll go to work. We’ve got great people. We can do this. But it isn’t going to be overnight, and it isn’t going to be easy, but we’re really going to focus on the fundamentals and mechanics of how we operate. Attention to detail. Work habits.”
That’s very much a Nebraskan approach. (Even if Alberts is a native Iowan, we’ll claim him.)
And Husker fans can know this: When the teams struggle, no one will feel it more acutely than the new athletic director. When they succeed, no one will be more gratified. He bleeds Big Red.
We can’t ask for more than a capable administrator who feels our pain and shares our hopes.