Editorial: Welcoming first-generation freshmen a key task for NU campuses

University of Nebraska campuses each have an important program for a large set of their undergraduates. At Kearney, it’s known as First Gen Lopers. At Omaha, FirstGenMavs. At Lincoln, First Huskers.

These are the transition programs geared to help first-generation college students not only stay in school but also find fellowship and fulfillment as they work toward their degree. First-generation support efforts, academic mentoring, fellowship programs — through such strategies, NU campuses strengthen the future for the students and for Nebraska itself.

The latest NU enrollment numbers underscore the importance of these efforts. Although overall numbers from a year ago were down at UNL (2.7% decrease) and UNO (3.5% decrease), the first-generation enrollment continues to increase at NU campuses. It was up 4.7% this year at UNL. At UNK, the increase reached roughly 15%.

For NU as a whole, the number of first-generation freshmen from Nebraska rose by 8.9% from last year.

Welcoming and supporting these students are an especially prominent dimension of campus life at both UNO and UNK, where about four in 10 undergraduates are first-generation college students.