Editorial: Well-wishes and condolences for Johnny the Jet
Johnny Rodgers (20), Joe Blahak (27) November 25, 1971 Nebraska 35—Oklahoma 31 Owen Field, Norman Oklahoma “The Game of the Century”

 Omaha World-Herald

Speaking of Huskers, Nebraska’s first Heisman Trophy winner, native Omahan Johnny Rodgers, is emerging from a rough stretch.

Fifty years ago, the Tech High grad gave us thrill after thrill, none bigger than his 72-yard punt return in the Game of the Century against Oklahoma.

Hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thanksgiving, Rodgers is out of the hospital and steadily improving — but also reported on Twitter that his mother had died. We extend our condolences.

We know that it’s hard to keep Rodgers down, and we wish him the best as he continues his recovery. We appreciate his support now for vaccines, a lesson learned from his serious illness.

Get all the way home again, Jet, and leave COVID behind you like so many Sooners.

