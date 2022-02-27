 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Editorial: We're interested in what Nebraskans view as top issues for the next governor

  • 0

When it comes to actually choosing the next governor of Nebraska, the state’s voters have the final say.

Yet in the months leading up to the May primary and November general election, it’s often the candidates who decide what they will talk about to those voters.

The barrage of ads on TV and the internet reflect the messages and issues that candidates and their consultants think they will benefit from pushing. So that’s why we get ads about, say, illegal border crossings — even though a Nebraska governor has little to do with protecting the U.S.-Mexico border.

The problem is, candidates’ desire to create the most eye-catching and provocative ads can crowd out discussion of important issues that probably have more impact on Nebraska’s future.

Things like keeping rural nursing homes from closing. Or deciding how to handle criminal justice reform and prison overcrowding. Or balancing school funding needs with efforts to cut property taxes.

People are also reading…

We want to give Nebraskans a chance to weigh in on which issues they care most about. And we’ll use that feedback to push candidates in the coming months to talk about those things before Nebraskans cast their ballots.

Today, we’re launching a statewide survey that asks Nebraskans to say how important they consider a range of issues. It’s not a scientific poll. Nor does it explore specific policy choices, such as whether people favor building a new state prison or want to reduce prison overcrowding by, for example, changing penalties for certain offenses.

But after we hear from you, we’ll try to get answers about how the candidates prioritize those issues — and how they would solve them.

We also will see if there are differences in how much various issues matter to different Nebraskans, since we’re asking respondents for some of their characteristics, such as age, gender or where they live.

You don’t have to give your name. But if you’re willing to have a reporter follow up with you for a possible story about your thoughts on these priorities, you’ll have the opportunity to leave contact info. (And just to be clear: if you do agree to be contacted to talk more about the issues, we won’t use your name except in stories after a reporter talks with you. And we certainly won’t share any contact information with the public.)

If you’re reading this in print, you can snap a photo of the QR code at the end of this column on your smartphone, and you’ll be linked to the survey. Or go to: nebraskapapers.survey.fm/nebraska-citizen-survey.

Either way, we hope to hear from you. The survey will be open through March 15. Your responses will help us have a more substantive discussion about what Nebraskans want from their state’s next leader.

Public Pulse January 2022

The Public Pulse: Westside response; COVID lawsuits; Constitutional Carry
Letters

The Public Pulse: Westside response; COVID lawsuits; Constitutional Carry

  • Updated
  • 0

A Westside High School student wants to ensure that the future of Westside is not plagued by childish partisanship.

The Public Pulse: CRT; Mask mandate ruling: Library is crown jewel
Letters

The Public Pulse: CRT; Mask mandate ruling: Library is crown jewel

  • Updated
  • 0

Critical race theory is fact-based American history, a Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: New conservative leader; Thoughts on Ukraine; Nebraska's next governor
Letters

The Public Pulse: New conservative leader; Thoughts on Ukraine; Nebraska's next governor

  • Updated
  • 0

A Pulse writer wants a new conservative leader to replace Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

The Public Pulse: Commitment to Vision Zero; Thoughts on LB963; Abortion rights
Letters

The Public Pulse: Commitment to Vision Zero; Thoughts on LB963; Abortion rights

  • Updated
  • 0

City officials must prioritize pedestrian safety over vehicle traffic, a Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Constitution amendment; COVID is a foe; Shared library space
Letters

The Public Pulse: Constitution amendment; COVID is a foe; Shared library space

  • Updated
  • 0

A Pulse writer supports term limits for Congress, as well as proceeding with the Convention of States process during Nebraska's current legislative session.

The Public Pulse: Renovate, don't relocate; More thoughts on mask mandate; Legislative Resolution 14
Letters

The Public Pulse: Renovate, don't relocate; More thoughts on mask mandate; Legislative Resolution 14

  • Updated
  • 0

The W. Dale Clark Library need to be renovated and remain in its current location, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Solar energy is clean energy; Reason to 'paws'; Thoughts on the buffalo hunt
Letters

The Public Pulse: Solar energy is clean energy; Reason to 'paws'; Thoughts on the buffalo hunt

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers praise solar energy initiatives in Nebraska.

The Public Pulse: Prison incarceration growth; Bomber's stimulus; Filibuster 'hypocrisy'
Letters

The Public Pulse: Prison incarceration growth; Bomber's stimulus; Filibuster 'hypocrisy'

  • Updated
  • 0

A Pulse writer says Nebraska should investigate the systemic cause behind prison growth.

The Public Pulse: Prison population debate; Huse protects citizens; Bias training
Letters

The Public Pulse: Prison population debate; Huse protects citizens; Bias training

  • Updated
  • 0

A Pulse writer says Nebraska prison population increasing is a good thing.

The Public Pulse: Mask mandate and responsibility; Social Security tax facts; COVID relief funds
Letters

The Public Pulse: Mask mandate and responsibility; Social Security tax facts; COVID relief funds

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says that while wearing a mask is a personal choice and that national mandates are overreach, the state has no right to prohibit mask wearing when mandated on a local level.

The Public Pulse: LB 825; Random act of kindness; Library needs renovation not relocation
Letters

The Public Pulse: LB 825; Random act of kindness; Library needs renovation not relocation

  • Updated
  • 0

A Pulse writer says that Legislative Bill 825 goes a long way toward rectifying tax relief for seniors but that lawmakers must continue to serve the people and not special interests.

Letters

The Public Pulse: More thoughts on mask mandate; Costs of college; American spirit

  • Updated
  • 0

Mayor Stothert's opposition to mask mandate stuns Pulse writer.

The Public Pulse: Spirit of Americans; More kind people; Thanks, OPS staff
Letters

The Public Pulse: Spirit of Americans; More kind people; Thanks, OPS staff

  • Updated
  • 0

The courageous spirit of Americans is what is needed to win the fight against COVID, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Thoughts on the mask mandate; Response to Sen. Hunt; Power of truth
Letters

The Public Pulse: Thoughts on the mask mandate; Response to Sen. Hunt; Power of truth

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers offer thoughts on Omaha's recently imposed mask mandate.

The Public Pulse: Hunting trophies; COVID question; The brass ring
Letters

The Public Pulse: Hunting trophies; COVID question; The brass ring

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says it is better to use a camera than a weapon to hunt.

The Public Pulse: More thoughts on court packing; teacher shortage; undecided gubernatorial candidate
Letters

The Public Pulse: More thoughts on court packing; teacher shortage; undecided gubernatorial candidate

  • Updated
  • 0

Fischer is absolutely right in urging opposition to "packing" the U.S. Supreme Court, pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Civil recover laws; Good soldiers; Diversity
Letters

The Public Pulse: Civil recover laws; Good soldiers; Diversity

  • Updated
  • 0

A Pulse writer says civil recovery law changes should be for all, not just victims of the Catholic Church.

The Public Pulse: Court packing; Listen to CDC; Friendly city, bad drivers
Letters

The Public Pulse: Court packing; Listen to CDC; Friendly city, bad drivers

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers give more thoughts on the issue of court packing.

The Public Pulse: Remembering Tutu; Roads at issue; Midlands Voices response
Letters

The Public Pulse: Remembering Tutu; Roads at issue; Midlands Voices response

  • Updated
  • 0

We can all learn lessons from the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Where's the mayor; Racial equality; More thoughts on vaccine
Letters

The Public Pulse: Where's the mayor; Racial equality; More thoughts on vaccine

  • Updated
  • 0

"Where are you, mayor? Our city’s hospitals are filling up and good people are dying of COVID, yet silence," says a Pulse writer.

The Public Pulse: District 2 voting; Thanks to newspaper carriers; No to library demolition
Letters

The Public Pulse: District 2 voting; Thanks to newspaper carriers; No to library demolition

  • Updated
  • 0

A Pulse writer says it is time to remove western Sarpy County from District 2.

The Public Pulse: Energy efficient TIF projects; Get the shot; Thoughts on Brewer
Letters

The Public Pulse: Energy efficient TIF projects; Get the shot; Thoughts on Brewer

  • Updated
  • 0

A Pulse writer says make tax increment financing contingent on assuring that new projects are energy efficient with solar energy.

The Public Pulse: OPS mask mandate; City council vote; Nursing home closures
Letters

The Public Pulse: OPS mask mandate; City council vote; Nursing home closures

  • Updated
  • 0

Schools and businesses must consider implementing mask mandates to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed, a Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Game of the century?; Thoughts on Herbster; More thoughts on library relocation
Letters

The Public Pulse: Game of the century?; Thoughts on Herbster; More thoughts on library relocation

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says Nebraska volleyball's championship game against Wisconsin should be the new Game of the Century.

The Public Pulse: Event mask compliance; Thank you, Santa; Kudos for Creighton production
Letters

The Public Pulse: Event mask compliance; Thank you, Santa; Kudos for Creighton production

  • Updated
  • 0

Proof of vaccination before entering an entertainment venue should be a requirement, a Pulse writer says.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Nebraska needs a law to remove criminals from office

Editorial: Nebraska needs a law to remove criminals from office

Nebraska has no law disqualifying a convicted criminal from office. An elected official at any level in Nebraska is not removed from office for even financial or violent crimes. A county attorney, mayor or state lawmaker could beat someone up, get probation and remain in office.

Editorial: Regents are right to open way for alcohol sales at Husker games

Editorial: Regents are right to open way for alcohol sales at Husker games

Venues that have adopted such sales — generally limited sales to two drinks at a time and ending them after the third quarter of football games — report no added problems. In fact, with legal sales permitted, most venues say they have fewer alcohol-related incidents during games than when such sales were banned.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert