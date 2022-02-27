Editorial: We're interested in what Nebraskans view as top issues for the next governor

When it comes to actually choosing the next governor of Nebraska, the state’s voters have the final say.
Yet in the months leading up to the May primary and November general election, it’s often the candidates who decide what they will talk about to those voters.
The barrage of ads on TV and the internet reflect the messages and issues that candidates and their consultants think they will benefit from pushing. So that’s why we get ads about, say, illegal border crossings — even though a Nebraska governor has little to do with protecting the U.S.-Mexico border.
The problem is, candidates’ desire to create the most eye-catching and provocative ads can crowd out discussion of important issues that probably have more impact on Nebraska’s future.
Things like keeping rural nursing homes from closing. Or deciding how to handle criminal justice reform and prison overcrowding. Or balancing school funding needs with efforts to cut property taxes.
We want to give Nebraskans a chance to weigh in on which issues they care most about. And we’ll use that feedback to push candidates in the coming months to talk about those things before Nebraskans cast their ballots.
Today, we’re launching a statewide survey that asks Nebraskans to say how important they consider a range of issues. It’s not a scientific poll. Nor does it explore specific policy choices, such as whether people favor building a new state prison or want to reduce prison overcrowding by, for example, changing penalties for certain offenses.
But after we hear from you, we’ll try to get answers about how the candidates prioritize those issues — and how they would solve them.
We also will see if there are differences in how much various issues matter to different Nebraskans, since we’re asking respondents for some of their characteristics, such as age, gender or where they live.
You don’t have to give your name. But if you’re willing to have a reporter follow up with you for a possible story about your thoughts on these priorities, you’ll have the opportunity to leave contact info. (And just to be clear: if you do agree to be contacted to talk more about the issues, we won’t use your name except in stories after a reporter talks with you. And we certainly won’t share any contact information with the public.)
If you’re reading this in print, you can snap a photo of the QR code at the end of this column on your smartphone, and you’ll be linked to the survey. Or go to: nebraskapapers.survey.fm/nebraska-citizen-survey.
Either way, we hope to hear from you. The survey will be open through March 15. Your responses will help us have a more substantive discussion about what Nebraskans want from their state’s next leader.
