Editorial: Westside has demonstrated its competence, justifying new approval of levy override

The Westside school district has a history of reaching for high standards. Since 1998, Westside voters have approved levy overrides that have allowed the district to exceed the state-imposed limit on the general fund property tax levy. As a result, the district — which does not receive “equalization” aid from the state — has had the financial ability to implement a wide-ranging series of efforts to boost academic quality.

Modular scheduling at Westside High School, for example, involves higher costs but provides students with more flexibility and gives staff more time to work with students. The district helps pay for its teachers to pursue master’s degrees — a policy that requires higher spending but strengthens the district’s ability in recruiting staff.

The district is now asking Westside residents to approve continuance of the levy override. Voter approval would serve the district well. The vote to decide the 15-cent levy override is by mail only, with ballots due by Tuesday.

The Westside school board has stood out for its competence, including in its practical budget management. Westside voters can retain their confidence in the district’s continuance of budget discipline while pursuing important initiatives to maximize educational opportunity for students.