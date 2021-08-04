Editorial: Westside policy on hateful remarks sets appropriate example for other districts

Any person who uses hateful language or engages in any act against or directed toward a person based on that person’s sex, race, ethnicity, background, religion, gender or sexual orientation will be subject to immediate suspension from the activity. In addition, the offender’s participation in an activity can resume only after he or she completes an anti-hate and anti-bias education program approved by the district.

Westside officials will talk to the district’s students, before sports activities resume, about the importance of showing respect to competitors and teammates.

Westside at this point appears to be alone among Nebraska school districts in setting these requirements. School leaders across the state would do well to study the policy and adopt it. This issue has hung over Nebraska schools for years, with little clarity and specific guidance from districts and organizations on how to handle the problem. The Westside policy provides a template for moving forward.

We unfortunately live in a culture where the easy insult, the petty remark, is all too common. That’s especially the case in the social media universe where so many young people spend much of their time. Pettiness and negativity harm an individual’s character and burden our society. Young people need guidance away from that temptation.

It’s encouraging — and long overdue — to see a school district taking a strong stand to send that message. Nebraska schools across the state should follow suit.