Editorial: What does Frost need to do for a $1 million pay raise? Nebraskans ought to know

That “second addendum” to the contract also includes a provision that says Frost’s salary could go back up to $5 million — and another year would be added to his contract — if he and the team succeed in hitting performance metrics upon which Alberts and Frost agreed. Unlike the contract itself, however, those criteria have not been disclosed.

For many Nebraskans, what probably matters most is whether Frost can restore the Huskers to football glory. But Nebraskans also have a right to know the details of what NU, as a public body, is expecting to see from the state’s highest-paid public employee in exchange for millions in additional pay.

If Frost hits those undisclosed metrics, he’ll not only receive an extra $1 million annually for the rest of his contract, from 2023 to 2026, but his contract extension for 2027 will be give him $5 million more. So on top of the $20 million Frost would receive through 2026 if he keeps his job, $9 million in additional public money at stake.

Last week, the Attorney General’s Office agreed with NU that the metrics don’t have to be disclosed under the state’s public records law because they fall under an exception for certain personnel records.