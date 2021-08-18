Editorial: With elections just ahead, Nebraska needs a constructive politics

And silence on how the candidate understands the state’s urban needs as well as the rural ones.

The governor’s race needs to be about far more than sound bites. A vast difference separates running for election and governing. The next governor could serve eight years. He or she has a responsibility to show respect to voters by talking about the future and addressing the key issues facing the state. A contender who fails to do so undermines his or her credibility as a serious candidate.

Seeking the governorship is an opportunity to demonstrate a dedication to serving the public, not furthering one’s ego.

Candidates for the Legislature. No question, the campaigns for the Legislature are likely to be nasty. Term limits are pushing out about a dozen veteran state senators. That sets the stage for a hard-fought battle for political influence. But candidates and activists need to acknowledge some hard facts.