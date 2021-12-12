Editorial: Worrisome results for Nebraska's schools in latest statewide tests

The decline occurred in urban districts such as Omaha and Lincoln and suburban districts such as Elkhorn and Gretna. It showed up for all racial groups as well.

Virtual classes and hybrid schedules and quarantines clearly undermined the ability of teachers to work with students on their individual needs. It made it harder to track how well students were keeping up. Particularly in subjects like math, where skills build on each other, any gaps in learning rippled through subsequent lessons.

The numbers aren’t pretty. In the Omaha Public Schools, for example, just 20% of students were proficient in math, dropping from 30% two years earlier. Other schools were better, but can anyone really be happy that math proficiency was 32% in Ralston, 48% in Bellevue, 58% in Millard, or even 76% in Elkhorn? That leaves far too many kids behind.

But here we are. It now must be the priority for school districts — and the community at large, including nonprofit groups and anyone who cares about education — to use every resource available to close the learning gaps that the pandemic exposed and exacerbated.