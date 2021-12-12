Editorial: Worrisome results for Nebraska's schools in latest statewide tests

Maybe the latest test scores for Nebraska’s public school students shouldn’t have been surprising, but they still are worrisome.
Anyone who paid attention to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic the past two school years might have anticipated that quarantines and remote classes would get in the way of learning.
Sure enough, as World-Herald education writers Joe Dejka and Lauren Wagner reported last week, Nebraska’s test scores dropped across the board.
Statewide, proficiency in math dropped 6 percentage points and English language arts went down 4 points from 2018-19 to 2020-21. The state skipped testing in 2019-20 because of the pandemic.
Part of the decline might be blamed on changes in the test and the fact that more than 13,000 students were not tested last year for various reasons, such as a pandemic-driven shift to home schooling. Education officials caution against reading too much into the comparison between the two years.
But it’s hard to ignore the lower scores or put a positive spin on them.
The decline occurred in urban districts such as Omaha and Lincoln and suburban districts such as Elkhorn and Gretna. It showed up for all racial groups as well.
Virtual classes and hybrid schedules and quarantines clearly undermined the ability of teachers to work with students on their individual needs. It made it harder to track how well students were keeping up. Particularly in subjects like math, where skills build on each other, any gaps in learning rippled through subsequent lessons.
The numbers aren’t pretty. In the Omaha Public Schools, for example, just 20% of students were proficient in math, dropping from 30% two years earlier. Other schools were better, but can anyone really be happy that math proficiency was 32% in Ralston, 48% in Bellevue, 58% in Millard, or even 76% in Elkhorn? That leaves far too many kids behind.
But here we are. It now must be the priority for school districts — and the community at large, including nonprofit groups and anyone who cares about education — to use every resource available to close the learning gaps that the pandemic exposed and exacerbated.
Fortunately, federal COVID-relief programs can offer an enormous boost. OPS, for example, expects to wind up with more than $300 million total in extra federal school aid, reflecting its size as Nebraska’s largest district that educates a large share of the state’s most disadvantaged students. Hundreds of millions of dollars are going to other districts, too.
Some of the money has already been spent, including the necessary effort to put iPads in the hands of students trying to learn from home. But it’s essential that the remaining funds be used effectively on programs to address learning losses and gaps.
In its plan for the federal money, which the OPS board approved in September, the district rightly identifies tutoring and other interventions to help students catch up or strengthen grade-level learning. But the OPS plan also includes a lot of spending on new curriculum, technology improvements or infrastructure.
Certainly schools need up-to-date curriculum and safe, healthy buildings with good air quality, and those things may well qualify under the COVID relief bills. But the latest test scores show that districts must keep a laser-like focus on spending that truly helps students learn. And they should look for every opportunity to engage with others in the community to help them.
Besides taking many Nebraska lives and hurting our economy, COVID set back our children’s learning. We need to do everything possible to repair the damage and give our youngsters the best chance at a bright future.