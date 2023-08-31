Nebraska is an ethanol powerhouse, literally. Last year alone, the state produced 2.23 billion gallons of this valuable, renewable fuel. Most of Nebraska’s ethanol ends up being blended with 90% gasoline to make “E10,” which is the most common and ubiquitous fuel in the country today.

However, a small — but growing — share of Nebraska’s ethanol becomes “E85,” a fuel blend containing up to 85% ethanol for use in flex fuel vehicles (FFVs). E85 is a lower-cost, lower-carbon fuel that is growing in popularity — and not just in places like Omaha, Grand Island, or Hastings. E85 sales in California surged 66% between 2021 and 2022 and have tripled since 2018. And most of the ethanol consumed as E85 in California started out right here in the cornfields of the Husker State.

But just as demand for cleaner-burning E85 has soared in recent years, FFV production has been crashing, as automakers turn their focus instead to electric vehicles (EVs).

Fortunately, U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., is rallying a bipartisan effort to bolster renewable fuels and the FFVs designed to use them. His new bill, the Flex Fuel Fairness Act, introduced with Sen Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., would bring balance to the regulatory treatment of FFVs and EVs by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Right now, the scales are tipped heavily toward EVs, with the EPA applying the best case emissions scenario — assuming that EVs are 100% zero-emissions — when applying financial incentives. The Flex Fuel Fairness Act would require similar treatment of FFVs, reflecting their proven ability to lower greenhouse gas emissions by up to 31% per mile. In fact, if the 27 million FFVs already driving on American roads used E85 each time they filled up, the reduced emissions would equate to decommissioning 10 coal-fired power plants or taking 8.6 million passenger cars off the road for an entire year.

This couldn’t come at a better time for Nebraska families challenged by recent inflationary pressures and the lingering impact of war in Ukraine on gas prices. That’s because E85 is typically 20% to 25% cheaper than regular gasoline, leading consumers to pay substantially less at the pump at more than 5,700 stations around the country.

But EPA rules are inhibiting progress, causing automakers to reduce rather than increase the variety of FFVs they’re bringing to market. In model year 2015, for example, more than 80 FFV models were offered by nine manufacturers. For the current model year 2023, that number has plummeted. Only Ford is making FFVs available to consumers today — and their offerings are limited to certain Explorer, F-150, and Transit models. The Flex Fuel Fairness Act would re-level the playing field and, in doing so, give consumers a wider array of more environmentally conscious, more affordable transportation options.

This isn’t about picking winners and losers. Both EVs and FFVs can play critical roles in a greener transportation future. Sen. Ricketts has wisely recognized the need for diversity in clean vehicle technologies along with the economic advantages and job creation stemming from FFV production and homegrown fuels.

Getting this bill across the goal line would support local ag and biofuel industries, accelerate achievement of national emissions reduction goals, and maintain the Cornhusker State’s position on the cutting edge of renewable fuels.

But it will take a team effort. The many arguments in favor of the legislation are convincing. The biggest problem will be attention. With so many distractions on Capitol Hill, elected leaders will only act if constituents communicate loud and clear that this legislation must be a priority. For the good of the environment, the economy, and the family transportation budget, let’s pass the Flex Fuel Fairness Act.