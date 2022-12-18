 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FROM THE EDITOR

From the Editor: Diversity review of past World-Herald stories by UNL students offers useful feedback

You can always do better.

And when it comes to our newspaper’s coverage of Black people and other people of color, that’s a truism that my colleagues and I take to heart.

A journalism class at the University of Nebraska, invited by my predecessor, recently studied the Omaha World-Herald’s past coverage of some race-related issues. They read articles and talked to academics and other outside sources, and wrote papers about what they found.

Paul Goodsell, the editor-in-chief of the Omaha World-Herald.

As a World-Herald lifer who is proud of our news organization, it was hard for me to read some of those reviews. Their criticism went beyond the easy target of pointing out sensationalized World-Herald headlines in 1891 that contributed to mob violence and the lynching of a Black man, George Smith. No responsible journalist today would defend that reprehensible coverage from the 19th century.

More relevant today are the critiques from students — and the people they interviewed — that took us to task for not fully reflecting how people of color viewed various news events or were affected by them. Journalists and readers know that stories can be accurate in terms of presenting facts, but still be incomplete if we’re not hearing from all sides. It’s good to have feedback about whether we’ve been successful.

Many of the events studied by the UNL class occurred before any current World-Herald editor, reporter or photographer was born, let alone began working here. And the students and their professor indicated that they believe the paper has improved in its coverage of racial issues. It’s gratifying to hear that.

But the goal of ensuring that stories have enough context and balance is a constant process. We always want our coverage to reflect the different views that exist in our diverse community — in racial matters, certainly, but also in other areas.

I don’t agree with everything written in these student papers. At times, the shortcomings they found didn’t take into account the practical realities of daily journalism, with its deadlines, space limitations and competing priorities.

But in the end, it doesn’t matter if it’s entirely fair to compare specific World-Herald stories to a hypothetical ideal. It’s still always important to aim for that ideal.

In that spirit, I’m glad to see the work done by this journalism class. Their outside perspective highlights some things that the newspaper could have done better in the past, and it prods us to do our best today.

Paul Goodsell is the editor-in-chief of the Omaha World-Herald.

