Steve Chapman: Free agency for college athletes is a positive step forward

A lot of young people enroll at a university they think will suit their needs but later realize they’ve made a mistake — maybe because of costs, maybe because of professors, maybe because of a failed romance. Fortunately, they have the option to move on, attending Missouri one semester and Kansas the next, and pursue whatever they went to college to pursue.

But this has not been true for everyone. Any student going to State U to play a major sport such as football or basketball faced a major roadblock. These athletes can transfer to another Division I school, but with a major catch: being barred from competition for an entire season. So, a 19-year-old running back who leaves one football factory — I mean, institution of higher learning — might be 21 before being allowed to play another down.

Until now. Recently, the NCAA drastically modified its rule, granting every student athlete a one-time opportunity to transfer without having to sit out a year. The equivalent of free agency, it aggrieves coaches but liberates the young people playing big-time college sports — who are, after all, the real reason fans show up or tune in to watch.