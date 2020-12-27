The Public Pulse: Fix Nebraska's levee problem; NU needs to act; an Omaha treat

The ball should be in the end zone by now, and yet they won’t even give us a direct answer on which direction it is moving in.

We are asking for transparency. We are asking for accountability. We are asking for change. That should not be too much to ask of our leaders.

Zee Elmer, Omaha

Dangers of ignorance

What is wrong with our country? You could start with the stark realization that Alabama voters just elected a senator, Tommy Tuberville, who can not even list the three branches of our federal government. Pushing the envelope of his ignorance even further, in order to ingratiate his constituents and the president, Tuberville says he is more than willing to challenge the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6. Other than further exhausting the country’s patience, the only thing this exercise in futility will accomplish is to stigmatize Tuberville as a groveling boob.

America’s glaring problem can be encapsulated by Ben Franklin’s sage words: Ignorance is not so much a shame as the unwillingness to learn.