Trudy Rubin: From abroad, America looks like a deeply unstable place

But equally important is to refurbish America’s democratic image, so tarnished by Trump and this election.

I was reminded how much this matters as I watched the election returns at home with a visiting journalist from Moscow, Yevgenia Albats, who came to check out this swing state.

Long a leading Russian opposition journalist, Albats was editor of a superb investigative news magazine until the Kremlin put it out of business. Albats has survived all kinds of pressures, including an explosive device left in her car, but has never lost her hopes that democracy will one day come to Russia. Despite Trump’s disturbingly cozy relationship with Vladimir Putin, she retained her belief in the American model — until now.

Watching the confusing patchwork of election rules, state by state, county by county, and the struggle over voter suppression and absentee ballots, she told me, “This is exactly what the Russian authorities use as an argument against democracy. They tell Russians, ‘Do you really want this mess?’”

Albats was pained that Trump had said not a word about the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, or the ongoing struggle by Belarusian democrats against a dictator.