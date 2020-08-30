UNL, World-Herald join to examine racism in Nebraska

In this joint effort, we will explore the history of race relations in Nebraska, give voice to community leaders and UNL scholars, and engage the public to map a path to understand the past and bring about a more equitable future.

At The World-Herald, we vowed in early June to “launch efforts to be inclusive, to improve outreach and to give a platform to diverse voices” and join with the community in work to move forward. So far, these efforts have included shifting a reporter to focus on minority affairs and including seven people of color among a dozen new community columnists. Beyond that, we have ensured that our opinion pages continue this critical discussion through a range of diverse voices.

The same week at UNL, we said the campus would “take real steps to address racial inequities and a history of exclusion. We must take them now. And we must take them again, and again and again.”