Editorial: Government oversight by Legislature is crucial; cooperation needed in Lincoln

History can provide critical lessons for the present. That’s the case in Nebraska government this week in the wake of tensions between the executive and legislative branches.

On Tuesday, the largest department in Nebraska government — Health and Human Services — was a no-show at a state legislative hearing on Medicaid expansion, spurring sharp complaint from lawmakers.

HHS did provide written information to lawmakers. In addition, the HHS CEO, Dannette Smith, sent a brief letter in which she noted the heavy tasks before her department as it works to finalize its upcoming budget request, distributes federal CARES Act money and deals with the COVID emergency. The Governor’s Office noted that the legislative committee has held an unusually large number of hearings this month in the midst of heavy duties for HHS leaders, making it difficult for HHS to testify in every instance.