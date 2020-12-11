Editorial: Government oversight by Legislature is crucial; cooperation needed in Lincoln

History can provide critical lessons for the present. That’s the case in Nebraska government this week in the wake of tensions between the executive and legislative branches.
On Tuesday, the largest department in Nebraska government — Health and Human Services — was a no-show at a state legislative hearing on Medicaid expansion, spurring sharp complaint from lawmakers.
HHS did provide written information to lawmakers. In addition, the HHS CEO, Dannette Smith, sent a brief letter in which she noted the heavy tasks before her department as it works to finalize its upcoming budget request, distributes federal CARES Act money and deals with the COVID emergency. The Governor’s Office noted that the legislative committee has held an unusually large number of hearings this month in the midst of heavy duties for HHS leaders, making it difficult for HHS to testify in every instance.
It’s important to remember, however, that one of the Legislature’s central duties is oversight of government. Hearings are a key part of oversight. Those public sessions involve not just the presentation of written testimony but responses to questions from lawmakers. That scrutiny often probes deeper into issues, helping lawmakers better understand the complexities and ways in which the state can make positive changes. This process has helped the Legislature on countless occasions to make improvements in Nebraska government.
Policy experts disagree, for example, over whether the COVID crisis will lead to far more Medicaid applications that originally projected. HHS addressed the issue briefly in its written information, but the topic would have been a prime point of discussion at the hearing had HHS sent a representative to participate.
Executive-branch representatives don’t always make an appearance at legislative hearings, especially when the issue at hand isn’t a major one. But Medicaid expansion isn’t a minor matter. On the contrary, it is one of the most complex changes in Nebraska government ever. The program, delayed by two years after approval via statewide ballot measure in 2018, has far-ranging health effects for low-income adults.
When the issue at hand, such as Medicaid expansion, is of such clear statewide importance, executive-branch participation in the hearing serves the public interest. Failing to participate does the opposite.
Consider historical examples. HHS representatives at key points in the past made appearances before the Legislature even when the department found itself in tough positions. HHS officials dutifully showed up before lawmakers a decade ago when a botched privatization effort threw Nebraska’s child welfare system into crisis. The department similarly participated in legislative hearings over the troubled conditions at the state facility in Beatrice for residents with developmental disabilities.
There’s an additional reason for the executive and legislative branches to work positively with each other: It’s important they build trust with each other for the 2021 legislative session. They will still have honest disagreements, but without trust, the session will be at great risk of falling victim to rancor and discord, deadlocking over major issues.
One positive step the Ricketts administration can take comes Wednesday. That afternoon, the Legislature holds an oversight hearing on the child welfare contract with St. Francis Ministries, whose president and chief operating officer both exited over whistleblower complaints of financial mismanagement. HHS handles that contract. For the sake of good government, it’s imperative that the department make an appearance.
