Editorial: Midlands lawmakers must uphold electoral integrity on Wednesday

All members of the Nebraska and Iowa congressional delegations have a crucial duty on Wednesday. They must validate the state-certified results for the presidential election, safeguarding the orderly transition of power that lies at the heart of American democracy.

By doing so, these representatives and senators can send an all-important message: that federal lawmakers understand their obligation to uphold the Constitution, putting duty to country above loyalty to their political party or a particular political figure.

If Congress were to vote to overturn the results certified by state authorities — a needless stunt doomed to fail — our country would take a dangerous step toward the type of anti-democratic machinations routinely seen in countries such as Russia, where electoral integrity is shamelessly sacrificed for the sake of preserving control by a political party.

It’s regrettable enough that, given our volatile political culture, all living former secretaries of defense felt compelled to sign a letter saying the military must stay out of political processes.

On Wednesday, Midlands lawmakers must demonstrate that they understand their constitutional duty. Hysterical social media chatter, conspiracy mongering and partisan politics must not be allowed to circumvent the integrity of our nation’s electoral process.

