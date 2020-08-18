Jeff Koterba's latest cartoon: Game-daying it

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Right decision by OPS
"As painful as the wait is, we will have Husker football again one day."
NU should put academics first
Despite the Omaha area’s recent rise in coronavirus cases, most Omaha area school districts are planning on holding in-person classes. This is…
"After the Omaha race riots of 1969, a bleak landscape and limited opportunity took my brilliant single mother of five young children to San Diego."
Masks’ great importance
Big issues for NU to ponder
Wind energy is crucial to Nebraska’s economic growth. We are fortunate to live in a state that has demonstrated real leadership in the expansi…
Academia is a hierarchy
Frost stands up for players
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.