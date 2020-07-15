We are bringing a dozen new voices to The World-Herald opinion pages and Omaha.com in an effort to diversify the perspectives we offer and to encourage a robust discussion of local issues.
Today, I’m happy to introduce our new contributing columnists, some of whose writing already has appeared. Generally, each contributor will write every six weeks, with two appearing each week.
This was my charge to them, which leaves a lot of latitude: “The goal is to have people writing about local topics relevant to their interests, neighborhood, community and expertise. We’re not after Russian conspiracy theories or assessments of politicians, but of the business environment, street conditions, local race relations, matters of faith, pandemic recovery, local parks — things like that and more. We do want people who will assert things from different perspectives.”
The contributors cover an age range from 23 to 77, living throughout the metro area and representing broad demographics and political viewpoints.
In alphabetical order by last name, these are the contributors:
Kyle Arganbright is a Sand Hills native and mayor of Valentine. He is executive vice president of Sandhills State Bank and co-founder of Bolo Beer Co.
Jeremy Aspen is a businessman and radio host on 1290. His passion as a self-proclaimed “localitarian” manifests itself formally in his appointed seat on the Omaha Zoning Board of Appeals and by staying engaged in political, social or charity opportunities to help make Omaha a better place to live.
Leia Baez, a proud South Omaha native, is a former journalist now working in government communications. She’s passionate about motherhood, storytelling, mentoring, community service and inspiring others to embrace the difficult times in life.
Kate Ryan Brewer was born in Seattle, raised in Southeast Asia and now lives in the Greater Omaha area. Brewer is an independent writer and filmmaker who has lived and worked around the world. Her award-winning feature documentary, “Knots: A Forced Marriage Story,” explores forced and child marriage in the United States.
Garry Clark is president and CEO of the Greater Fremont Development Council with 13 years of economic development experience in Nebraska, Florida, and Washington, D.C. Clark is a graduate of Dana College and UNO, a published author, poet and TEDxOmaha speaker. He received the Midland Business Journal’s 40 under 40 award in 2018.
Weysan Dun is a retired veteran of the FBI and served as the special agent in charge of multiple FBI field offices around the U.S., including the Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.
Rick Galusha teaches political science at Bellevue University. He’s hosted a blues radio show for 30 years and was the president of Homer’s Music Stores. Galusha was active in the creation of the Old Market Business Association and served as the group’s first president for two terms.
Courtney Allen-Gentry an RN with a master’s in nursing, is a board certified advanced holistic nurse, nurse educator and coach specializing in the integration of science, spirit and plant medicine into public health. She grew up in North Omaha where her family owned famed jazz club Allen’s Showcase.
Lynn Kirkle is an author whose debut novel, “Better Than the Movies,” will be released by Simon and Schuster in May 2021. She’s a facilities coordinator by day and momaha.com blogger by night.
Preston Love Jr. is a longtime Omaha civic engagement activist, lecturer and writer who also teaches black studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Elexis Martinez recently completed her undergraduate degree and will be pursuing a master’s degree in management this fall at Bellevue University, where she is on the women’s basketball team. She grew up in Omaha, was Central High School class president in 2015 and is a youth basketball coach and advocate for racial equality.
Erica Wassinger has been a leader in the Nebraska startup community for nearly 10 years. She is the leader behind The Startup Collaborative, an organization designed to improve the quantity and quality of startups in our region. Most recently, she cofounded Proven Ventures | NE, a venture fund built for Nebraska investors and founders.
I hope you enjoy their contributions. They have my gratitude for being willing to share their views. We will of course continue to publish Midlands Voices guest opinion pieces as part of a vigorous discussion.
