Letter from the editor: We welcome real news nonprofits to Nebraska media

More news is good news — real journalism is a critical benefit to democracy and society.
The words of Hartley Burr Alexander over the grand north entrance to the Nebraska Capitol — “The salvation of the state is watchfulness in the citizen” — are foundational to my beliefs about government and central to my career.
Along with Nebraska’s motto, “Equality before the law,” the Capitol inscription reminds us that the state derives its power from the people, and must be fair and transparent. As journalists, it’s our mission to be constantly watchful of how well our government and its agents — from the governor to police officers to tax clerks — meet those ideals.
Journalists set out every day to find stories that capture the character of the place they cover and help inform the citizenry on civic life. At its core, the latter involves questions of how our public money is spent and how elected officials and public employees form and carry out policy in our name.
It’s no secret that local journalism has faced dramatic change in recent decades. Everything has. Banking, telephone service, health care and other aspects of daily life have all undergone technological and economic upheaval.
Since introduction of the smartphone in 2007 changed how information is delivered, Google and Facebook have captured hundreds of billions of dollars in advertising revenue that used to support local media. About half of newsroom jobs have been lost since the Great Recession.
Scores of small local papers have shuttered and many radio stations have little local reporting anymore, creating news deserts around the country that are at best ill-served by the growth of partisan and social media. It’s important to appreciate that social media is merely a vehicle to deliver information that’s both useful and useless, with the latter often disguised as the former.
Some, such as the Epoch Times, seek to fill that growing void with agenda-driven information dressed up to look like news. Outside of the propaganda/fake news world, two big things are happening in journalism. One is the digital transformation and business remodeling that legacy media is working through. This is where The World-Herald is, along with most of the rest of traditional media. The other is the rise of nonprofit journalism organizations, two of which have emerged in the past year in Nebraska with broader ambitions than niche digital nonprofits such as NOISE Omaha, meant to serve a specific community.
Journalists are mission-driven. Besides being inveterate storytellers, we believe mightily in government accountability. We believe people should be treated fairly and we believe in finding help for those who need it. A person doesn’t have to be in journalism long to see how our work can serve those ends.
So the more than 300 members of the Institute for Nonprofit News around the country are generally created and staffed by dedicated, experienced journalists seeking to find sustainable ways to pursue their mission.
The World-Herald and I, then, welcome Nebraska Examiner, launched Tuesday; and Flatwater Free Press, which was introduced last summer. Both are led by journalists who honed their trade for some years at The World-Herald, so we are confident in their standards.
The Examiner is the nation’s 26th state-capital operation launched by States Newsroom, a national nonprofit funded by grants and tax-free donations. It is staffed by four World-Herald alumni.
Flatwater is led by two former World-Herald journalists, who work with a network of freelancers and two full-time reporters.
Ideally, the advent of these nonprofits is additive and can be collegial. For example, The World-Herald this month began an occasional series, Paying the Price, on Nebraska’s prison crisis led by senior reporter Henry Cordes. Flatwater, at the same time, published a couple of strong pieces on worker pay and conditions corrections staff face. We’ve talked and plan collaboration going forward to provide Nebraskans with more comprehensive shared coverage of this critical issue.
Are these nonprofits the solution to civic journalism’s transition? No, but they can be part of the answer and can help citizens be watchful. Groups such as Flatwater and States Newsroom recognize they need the established reach of legacy media to get their work before a large audience.
For our part, we remain by far the most comprehensive media in Nebraska. Nowhere else will customers find nearly as much coverage of state government, the Huskers, Bluejays and Mavs, Nebraska education and high school sports, local government issues such as Omaha’s library debate, local development stories, restaurant news … the list goes on. We value exclusive journalism and deep reporting, such as our series in the fall on The State of Beef, showing that ranchers are getting a historically small cut of record consumer beef prices as packing consolidation rises. The reporting must have been good — The New York Times replicated our main story a few months later, and Sen. Deb Fischer cited it when she was among sponsors of a bill on transparency in beef pricing.
The World-Herald each week publishes more than 200 state and local items on our digital platforms and more than 150 in print.
Every day, we are dedicated to our mission of helping Nebraska citizens be watchful. To the degree that any other news organization helps that cause, we welcome them.
randy.essex@owh.com, 402-444-1182, Twitter.com/randyessex