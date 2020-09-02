Midlands Voices: Universities underpay adjuncts; administrators should take pay cut

Most Americans don’t realize that 70% of college-level teaching is performed by higher education’s most vulnerable workers: adjunct instructors, who teach for painfully low wages on temporary contracts. At the same time, many university presidents, chancellors and other senior administrators rake in exorbitant salaries and enjoy lavish perks. Head-hunters are often paid six-figure fees to locate new administrators every few years, and other outside contractors charge inflated rates for expertise that universities already have in-house.
As university budgets crumble due to COVID-19, academic executives have the opportunity to demonstrate genuine leadership and moral vision. Rather than lay off adjuncts to balance their budgets, leaders who want to inspire passionate loyalty on their campuses and protect the integrity of student learning should instead take voluntary cuts to their own ample compensation — and widely publicize those cuts. They should also commit to staying and seeing their universities through the challenges of upcoming years, to provide continuity and cut down on the hefty expenses incurred by transitions in leadership.
Executive officers at colleges and universities are handsomely paid. In the academic year 2019-20, presidential median base pay spanned from $230,000 to nearly $800,000, reports the AAUP. Many earn far more. According to data from The Chronicle of Higher Education, by 2017-18 over 80 presidents, chancellors and other senior academic executives were earning compensation packages that topped $1 million a year, plus perks such as paid-for housing and country-club memberships. The president of Bryant University, for example, earned over $6 million in total compensation, roughly 50 times the average salary of a tenured full professor at Bryant — and these professors are the most senior, secure, and amply compensated sector of the professoriate, usually earning over $100,000 a year and, under normal circumstances, enjoying virtually permanent employment.
Adjunct instructors, by contrast, teach on temporary contracts for a median salary of only $21,000 a year for a standard 3-3 teaching load (three courses in both the fall and spring semesters). Most adjuncts teach much more — 4-4 or 5-5, often at multiple institutions — to make ends meet. They struggle with poverty — 25% rely on public assistance just to get by — plus overwork, exhaustion and burnout. These egregious working conditions diminish the attention that even the most devoted and talented adjuncts can give to their students — and thus, ultimately, the quality of higher education.
While some adjuncts are able to make the personal sacrifices necessary to achieve outstanding teaching success, these efforts occur under extreme financial duress and erode their quality of life. It’s an inescapable fact that adjuncts’ brutal working conditions are students’ learning conditions.
No one wins when the experts who teach our students are overburdened, underpaid and chronically anxious about what will happen next semester. Change is long overdue. Adjunct faculty, moreover, are disproportionately people of color and white women, while academic presidents are overwhelmingly white men. Institutions that choose to balance their budgets by cutting adjunct positions will become even less diverse than they currently are — and precisely in a moment of national racial crisis.
Among the U.S. Marines, the saying “Officers eat last” describes the practice of ensuring that the troops receive their meals first, before the officers partake. It’s an embodied expression of true servant leadership, expressing an ethos of generosity and sacrifice. The troops feel safe, knowing they’ll be cared for to the very best of their leader’s ability. This trust results in a bond of tremendous loyalty and respect toward their officers.
To be sure, the academy is not the military. But it’s this kind of leadership that colleges and universities need right now as we battle the pandemic and associated budget crises. To protect higher education’s most vulnerable and undercompensated teachers and to preserve the quality of students’ educational experiences, senior academic leaders should, as a start, take — and publicize — voluntary salary cuts, both as a pragmatic budget-balancing measure and as a symbolic gesture of leadership, solidarity and moral vision, rather than lay off adjunct instructors.
Where universities put their money is a moral choice that reveals where their real values lie. It’s time we make clear that the quality of our students’ education is our highest value.
Joy Castro is the Willa Cather Professor of English and Ethnic Studies at the University of Nebraka-Lincoln. Julia Schleck is an associate professor of English at UNL.
