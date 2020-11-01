More Public Pulse: Militias' dangers; Don't stifle voting rights; Wait till it's official

Militias pose terrible danger

When I saw the photo on page 5A of the Sunday, Oct. 24 paper, I thought it must be a photo of terrorists from Iraq or Afghanistan, but to my dismay it turned out to be in front of the Michigan State Capital building.

When the founding fathers used the words “well-regulated militia,” I don’t believe this is what they meant. If we as a nation don’t find a way to come together peacefully, we could look just like Iraq in a very short time.

Make no mistake: Allowing these militia groups to do as they please will not end well.

Our Constitution was not written to let small groups of armed people terrorize the rest of the population.

Please vote for peace.

Leon A. Bresley, Omaha

Trump handled virus situation well

Biden and the Democrats are politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic by trying to blame the deaths on President Trump. How low can you go! When Trump shut down flights to and from China, the Democrats called him a racist and a xenophobe. Every day, 20,000 people were coming into to the U.S. from China. That decision by Trump alone saved many lives!